EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Rihanna is 'Breaking the Bank' to Keep Lover A$AP Rocky Out of Jail Over Shocking Gun Case – 'She's Petrified He'll End Up Behind Bars… And Make Her a Single Mom!'
Billionaire beauty Rihanna is terrified her baby daddy A$AP Rocky could land in jail, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's willing to dig deep into her bank account to make sure it doesn't happen.
The 36-year-old rapper – real name Rakim Mayers – is on trial over charges of felony assault for allegedly firing a semiautomatic weapon at Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, near a Hollywood hotel in 2021, injuring the hand of his former childhood friend and collaborator.
The A$AP Forever hitmaker faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted, and according to an insider, Rihanna is "pouring money into his legal defense" to spring him.
"His legal expenses have already run into the hundreds of thousands but she's not even blinking," our source said.
The Fenty founder, 36, is worth $1.4billion – 70 times more than A$AP's relatively 'measly' $20million – and sources added Rihanna treats her money as THEIR money.
"She's very quick to deny she's paying for everything, but that fools no one," an insider added. "Rumor has it she's helping him out in every area – we're talking private jets, lifestyle expenses, cars, jewelry, bodyguards."
According to another source, her expensive devotion to her beau worries some of her pals.
"The word is there are people in her life who think she's making a mistake and should just kick the guy to the curb, but that's not an option in her eyes," said the insider.
The two, who share kids RZA, 2, and Riot, nine months, have been close friends since 2012, but in 2020, things turned romantic, and they've been joined at the hip ever since.
A$AP Rocky has said he will not give evidence at his trial over allegations he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator.
In court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the rapper was asked by Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold if he had discussed the issue with his lawyers.
"Absolutely, your honour," the performer replied, saying he would invoke America's Fifth Amendment right to silence, adding: "I want my right not to testify."
Our source said: "Rihanna is madly in love and gets a thrill out of being able to live out her wildest dreams and take A$AP along for the ride.
"They say she's been bankrolling him from day one, no questions asked. It's something he clearly takes advantage of, but he's her man and she's going to take care of him, and no one will ever persuade her otherwise."