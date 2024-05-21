Donald Trump Claims He'll 'NEVER' Support Birth Control Restrictions Hours After Suggesting He Would
Embattled ex-president Donald Trump insisted he would "never" restrict access to birth control mere hours after he suggested he would, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump bizarrely denounced reports that simply quoted comments he made on birth control access during an interview with CBS Pittsburgh KDKA's Jon Delano on Tuesday morning.
During the interview, Delano appeared to be taken aback by Trump's reply to being asked if he was in favor of restricting contraceptives.
Delano asked the ex-president if he supported "restrictions on a person’s right to contraception?" Trump replied, "Well, we’re looking at that, and I’m going to have a policy on that very shortly."
"I think it’s something that you’ll find interesting. And I’d see — it’s another issue that’s very interesting," Trump added, seemingly leaving the door open for potential restrictions.
After the interview sparked backlash as abortion rights and family planning become a pivotal issue ahead of November's election, Trump appeared to walk back his comments on access to contraceptives only hours later.
Naturally, Trump took to Truth Social to denounce reports and clarify his position on birth control restrictions.
"I HAVE NEVER, AND WILL NEVER ADVOCATE IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL, or other contraceptives," Trump wrote.
"This is a Democrat fabricated lie, MISINFORMATION/DISINFORMATION, because they have nothing else to run on except FAILURE, POVERTY, AND DEATH."
Trump added, "I DO NOT SUPPORT A BAN ON BIRTH CONTROL, AND NEITHER WILL THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!"
Trump's latest Truth Social rants follow backlash sparked by his refusal to say whether or not he would consider a nationwide abortion ban during a recent interview with TIME Magazine's Eric Cortellessa.
Cortellessa noted in the interview that Trump "declines to commit to vetoing any additional federal restrictions" on abortion "if they came to his desk."
When Trump was asked whether or not he was "comfortable" with women facing prosecution for obtaining full or partial abortions, the ex-president replied, "It’s irrelevant whether I’m comfortable or not. It’s totally irrelevant, because the states are going to make those decisions."
Biden used the interview in a recent campaign ad, in which he slammed Trump's "shocking" stance on abortion rights.
"After bragging about overturning Roe and saying women should be punished for accessing reproductive healthcare, he said states should be able to prosecute women, and appears perfectly fine with signing a national ban that would take away IVF access," Biden said in the campaign video. "There seems to be no limit to how invasive Trump would let the state be."
"This should be a decision between a woman and her doctor, and the government should get out of people’s lives."