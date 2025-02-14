Lawsuit Accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z of Raping Teen Girl at MTV After Party DISMISSED – '99 Problems' Rapper Celebrates After 'Appalling' Allegations Dropped
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z have scored a huge victory as a disturbing lawsuit filed against them has been dismissed, according to court documents.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 99 Problems rapper took to Instagram to celebrate the win, calling out the "appalling allegations" against him and the disgraced music mogul.
Jay-Z wrote: "Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed.
"This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”
The case was dismissed with prejudice against all defendants, meaning that it cannot be refiled again.
In December 2024, both music stars were accused of raping the teen, as the victim claimed she took a drink at an MTV after party which made her "feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down."
The victim – who was not identified – said she laid down in "what appeared to be an empty bedroom," until Combs, Jay-Z, and an unnamed female celebrity – who some believe was Jennifer Lopez – entered the room.
The filing read: "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!' The accuser said Combs threw her "toward a wall", leading her to fall, then "grabbed her again and threw her on the bed."
The victim, who is now 24 years old, alleged Jay-Z, then stripped her down "as she grew more and more disoriented" and held her down as "he vaginally raped" her, while Combs and the female watched.
Jay-Z, 55, denied the "heinous" allegations on his Roc Nation Instagram at the time, and slammed the unknown victim's attorney Tony Buzbee for his alleged "blackmail attempt" with the shocking lawsuit.
Combs – who currently sits behind bars on numerous charges including sex trafficking – also denied the allegations.
While 55-year-old Combs has been getting sued left and right and has a ton of more lawsuits against him, Jay-Z has done all he can to separate himself from the Bad Boy founder.
Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Shapiro, made clear his client does not have a personal relationship with Combs despite their history.
He said: "Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs' case or Mr. Combs. They knew each other professionally for a number of years, just like in all professions, people know each other."
Shapiro added: "There is no closer association between any of them, that's also a matter of fiction. That's all that there is. He doesn't know anything about the charges or allegations against him. He has nothing to do with that case. And there's nothing more to say."
Amid the allegations, Jay-Z's wife, Beyonce, supported her man as they not only appeared with daughter Blue Ivy at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in Los Angeles, but the ultra-famous couple also attended the 2025 Grammys together.