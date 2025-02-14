Lawsuit Accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z of Raping Teen Girl at MTV After Party DISMISSED – '99 Problems' Rapper Celebrates After 'Appalling' Allegations Dropped

In December 2024, both music stars were accused of raping the teen, as the victim claimed she took a drink at an MTV after party which made her "feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down."

The victim – who was not identified – said she laid down in "what appeared to be an empty bedroom," until Combs, Jay-Z, and an unnamed female celebrity – who some believe was Jennifer Lopez – entered the room.

The filing read: "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!' The accuser said Combs threw her "toward a wall", leading her to fall, then "grabbed her again and threw her on the bed."

The victim, who is now 24 years old, alleged Jay-Z, then stripped her down "as she grew more and more disoriented" and held her down as "he vaginally raped" her, while Combs and the female watched.