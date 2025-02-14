Queen Camilla 'Drowning Sorrows' As 'Wearing Crown Has Descended Into Nightmare' Amid Husband King Charles' Cancer Battle: 'She's Hitting the Bottle Pretty Hard'

Insiders also claimed Charles blasted Camilla over her treatment of Middleton, who he considers the future queen – and sources claimed the dressing-down led her to drink.

They said: "Camilla turns to the sauce when she's under stress, and there's no arguing 2024 was a hell of year for the whole family."

Meanwhile, sources said the queen remains enraged at Harry, 40, and Markle, 43 – repeatedly ripping the Duke of Sussex after they gave up their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S.

The source said: "Camilla is consumed with anger over the way Harry and Meghan have behaved, and she's made it her mission to block them from ever getting back into the king's good graces.