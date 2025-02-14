Queen Camilla 'Drowning Sorrows' As 'Wearing Crown Has Descended Into Nightmare' Amid Husband King Charles' Cancer Battle: 'She's Hitting the Bottle Pretty Hard'
Queen Camilla is said to be drowning her sorrows in alcohol as her longtime dream of wearing the crown beside husband King Charles has become a real-life nightmare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Palace insiders further claimed her behavior has thrown the royal family into chaos amid Charles' cancer battle.
Camilla, 77, remains devastated as her husband's health continues to decline after his cancer diagnosis in January 2024, sources alleged.
Insiders claimed the pressure of Charles' shocking decline, her ongoing struggles with Kate Middleton and the seemingly endless drama with renegade Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have allegedly led Camilla to fall back on bad habits to deal with all the stress.
Adding to turmoil is the queen lost her beloved rescue dog, Beth, last year, with some sources claiming the pooch was her last source of comfort.
The palace insider claimed: "She's been hitting the bottle pretty heavily as a result."
While the Crown has not confirmed his exact ailment, but some insiders suggested Charles, 76, is suffering from deadly pancreatic cancer – and his distraught wife is on the verge of collapse as she allegedly attempts to drink away her grief.
A high-level courtier revealed: "She's completely out of control."
Despite Middleton's fragile condition, sources claimed Camilla continues to suffer through her share of conflicts with the Princess of Wales.
Courtiers claimed Camilla resents her beautiful and popular step daughter-in-law because the late Queen Elizabeth II almost skipped over Charles to give the crown to Prince William.
Camilla was said to reduce Middleton to tears at the late monarch's funeral, barking at her children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six – for what she perceived as bad behavior.
A royal source added: "Over the years, Camilla has berated Kate for her parenting style, insisting William's wife is raising the future king and his siblings like commoners. It drove Kate to tears."
Insiders also claimed Charles blasted Camilla over her treatment of Middleton, who he considers the future queen – and sources claimed the dressing-down led her to drink.
They said: "Camilla turns to the sauce when she's under stress, and there's no arguing 2024 was a hell of year for the whole family."
Meanwhile, sources said the queen remains enraged at Harry, 40, and Markle, 43 – repeatedly ripping the Duke of Sussex after they gave up their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S.
The source said: "Camilla is consumed with anger over the way Harry and Meghan have behaved, and she's made it her mission to block them from ever getting back into the king's good graces.
Prince Andrew's Epstein Files Bombshell: How New FBI Probe Set to Unseal Texts, Emails and TAPES Exposing TRUTH About Royal's Sleazy Bromance With Pedophile Sex Trafficker
"That sort of simmering rage takes a massive toll. She always seems to be having a fit and hitting the bottle to cope."
The insider further claimed Camilla has even had to cancel important engagements because her handles "can't risk her being out in public."
Last year, it was reported Camilla was secretly sent to a $4,000-a-day holistic health facility in India. But according to the insider, the treatment didn't stick and Camilla fell off the wagon within weeks.
They added: "She needs to be strong for Charles' final days and be there to help his son William when he ascends the throne after he's gone – not burying herself in a bottle of gin."
Another spy claimed: "William is laying down the law as well and demanding something be done."
William, 42, allegedly even threatened to keep his his children from visiting if Charles doesn't rein in Camilla.
They added: "William is taking a hard line on this. Her bad habits are affecting the whole family and he's got no patience or sympathy. He's pushing his dad to act now – before she takes them all down."