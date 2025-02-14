Prince Andrew's Epstein Files Bombshell: How New FBI Probe Set to Unseal Texts, Emails and TAPES Exposing TRUTH About Royal's Sleazy Bromance With Pedophile Sex Trafficker

Prince Andrew is said to be quaking in his boots as a promised FBI investigation into late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein threatens to uncover a secret trove of emails that could expose disturbing details of his relationship with the disgraced financier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kash Patel – who's President Donald Trump's pick to head the intelligence agency – vowed during his Senate confirmation hearing to expose anyone connected to Epstein, and sources claimed the Duke of York is at the top of the list.