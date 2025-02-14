Prince Andrew's Epstein Files Bombshell: How New FBI Probe Set to Unseal Texts, Emails and TAPES Exposing TRUTH About Royal's Sleazy Bromance With Pedophile Sex Trafficker
Prince Andrew is said to be quaking in his boots as a promised FBI investigation into late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein threatens to uncover a secret trove of emails that could expose disturbing details of his relationship with the disgraced financier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kash Patel – who's President Donald Trump's pick to head the intelligence agency – vowed during his Senate confirmation hearing to expose anyone connected to Epstein, and sources claimed the Duke of York is at the top of the list.
Insiders said the FBI plans to pore over evidence connected to Epstein – who died in a New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.
This includes texts, emails, and any tapes – and the royal, who was a longtime pal of the financier, may find himself in their crosshairs.
Patel stated: "Child sex trafficking has no place in the U.S., and I will do everything to make sure the American public knows the full weight of what happened."
Now, sources claim Andrew, 64, is sweating bullets, fearing he'll be dragged through the U.S. courts and that what's left of his tainted reputation will be shredded to bits.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Duke was sued by Virginia Giuffre, 41, who alleged she was raped by Andrew when she was 17-years-old. Andrew denied the allegations but settled her lawsuit for a reported $16million.
Unearthed court documents from a defamation case brought by Giuffre against Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell – who's serving 20 years in a Florida prison for sex trafficking – shockingly accused the royal of taking part in an "underage orgy" at the financier's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Emails from Andrew to Epstein have also been revealed as part of an ongoing U.K. court case involving the country's Financial Conduct Authority and Barclays Bank.
The damning digital correspondence shows that Andrew made contact with Epstein two months after he claimed their relationship ended.
Andrew insisted he cut ties with Epstein, but that wasn't enough to save him from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who stripped him of his royal duties and paycheck. However, sources suggested King Charles' younger brother may continue to be dragged through the mud.
An insider said: "It could be only a matter of time before the FBI uncovers more damaging communications between Andrew and Epstein.
"He has got to be absolutely terrified that his private correspondence could be aired like dirty laundry, and worse, that he could be hauled in for questioning.
"There's nothing barring a royal from being extradited and criminally prosecuted in the U.S. He thought the situation was finally settled when he paid off Virginia, but this new regime in America puts him in a very awkward place.
"It's going to be a nightmare even worse than before – or so he fears."
The insider said that "desperately worried" Andrew has even nixed his previous plans to do business in the U.S.
Sources previously claimed Andrew is also worried that Maxwell, 63, may spill the beans from prison.
They claimed the royals have been at wits' end over Andrew's association with Epstein, and any more bad news could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.
A source explained: "He's in complete exile from his family, he's been cut off financially, he's living in a rotting mansion because he can't afford the upkeep, and then there's also the case of the Chinese spy he befriended."