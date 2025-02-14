Fire Breaks Out at Leonardo DiCaprio and Celebrity Hotspot Chiltern Firehouse: Glamorous Five-Star Hotel Evacuated After Flames Rip From The Ground Floor Up to The Roof

A massive blaze has erupted at one of London's most famous celebrity hotspots. RadarOnline.com can reveal emergency services have swiftly responded to the Chiltern Firehouse, a five-star hotel in Marylebone, where a staggering fire has spread from the ground floor to the roof – forcing 100 people to evacuate from the historic building.

Source: MEGA Over 100 firefighters have been scrambling to put out the fire at the five-star hotel.

Over 15 fire engines and approximately 125 firefighters have been dispatched and currently remain on site. Before their arrival, nearly 100 people were rushed out of the luxury hotel, which also houses a restaurant on the ground floor.

The flames broke out just hours before the Valentine's Day dinner service, starting in the building's ducting and extraction system that runs from the ground floor to the roof. A plant room on the roof has also been caught in the blaze. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed their presence at the scene, helping with road closures in the surrounding area.

Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone #London engulfed in flames since the afternoon. Firefighters are expected to be here on Chiltern St through the night pic.twitter.com/V3J8G6RfVP — Noora Mykkänen (@NooraMykkanen) February 14, 2025

Officials currently have yet to determine the cause of the fire. The London Fire Brigade's statement read: "Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters have been called to a fire at a hotel on Chiltern Street in Marylebone.

"There is a fire in ducting which leads from the ground floor to the roof of the four storey hotel with a restaurant on the ground floor. A plant room at roof level is also alight. "Around one hundred people have evacuated the building before the Brigade arrived."

It continued: "The Brigade's 999 Control officers were first called at 1452 and deployed fire crews from Euston, Soho, Paddington, Soho, West Hampstead, Kensington and Chelsea fire stations and are still at the scene. "The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."

Fire at the Chiltern Firehouse pic.twitter.com/FUOtsArTxF — Fernando Augusto Pacheco (@feap) February 14, 2025

One witness told The Times: "The restaurant was emptied and there are lots of very glamorous people milling around outside, shivering. They were very smartly dressed and I don’t think they expected to be waiting in the cold. "One couple had a blanket wrapped around them. They said the fire started in the kitchen and then went upstairs. You can smell the smoke outside but I did not see any flames."

The Chiltern Firehouse, a trendy restaurant and boutique hotel located in a Grade II listed building that was once Marylebone Fire Station, opened over a decade ago in 2013. With 26 suites and rooms priced up to $6,000 per night, it frequently attracts both A-list celebrities and royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly spotted sneaking into the hotel before their relationship became public. The Dutches of Sussex also once referred to the Chiltern Firehouse as her "local haunt" in a blog post from 2014, saying she frequented the celebrity home base even years before meeting Harry.

Source: MEGA DiCaprio is one of the many celebrities who frequented the five-star hotel.

Just the other night, the hotel was the venue for Brunello Cucinelli's pre-BAFTA dinner, with Hollywood stars Mark Ruffalo and Morena Baccarin seen leaving. Other notable Hollywood guests of the hotel include Leonardo DiCaprio, Madonna, Tom Cruise, Rihanna, and Orlando Bloom.