REAL Reason Kanye West and Bianca Censori are 'Divorcing' Revealed — With One Dreadful Move by 'Nazi' Rapper 'Last Straw' for Flesh-Flashing Model
The real reason Kanye West and Bianca Censori are "divorcing" has been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can report the couple decided to "call it quits" just days after the shocking naked Grammys stunt and his disturbing social media rants.
On Thursday, February 13, it was reported West, 47, and Censori, 30, were going their separate ways after two years of marriage following a tumultuous few days.
According to a Page Six source: “She's had enough. The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw.
"She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that.
"He's saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus."
The site's insider added the rapper believes the model "will come back to him" and the split isn't the final straw.
The source added: "He’s saying that she’s just 'mad at him,' but right now, she’s told him that she’s completely done."
The couple got married back in December 2022, shortly after West divorced reality television superstar Kim Kardashian.
According to reports, Censori is expected to receive a $5million payout in the breakup.
Within the last few weeks, fans of both Ye and Censori have expressed their concerns.
While crashing the red carpet during the 2025 Grammy Awards, Censori shocked onlookers after she was allegedly instructed by West to drop her coat – which led to her revealing her nearly naked body in a completely sheer dress.
Many social media users claimed Censori was hesitant at first to reveal her figure in front of all of the cameras.
Just days after the stunt, West then hopped on social media to spew antisemitic, racist, and misogynistic messages, including admitting he had "domination" over his wife.
He also addressed the Grammys and insisted he did not force Censori to anything against her will, writing: "THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------.
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."
In another post, West declared, "Hitler was sooooo fresh." He then added, "I’m a Nazi" and "I love Hitler" in follow-up posts.
After split rumors started circulating on Thursday, social media users expressed their joy for the model.
One X user wrote, "Thank God Bianca is finally free! Now sue his a--!!" while a second chimed in, "Now she doesn't have to be embarrassed in front of everyone anymore!"
A third commented: "Good for her. She didn't seem happy. The eyes always tell a story."
Another said: "Thank God. After his stunt at the Grammys I don't blame her at all. Who knows what he made her do behind cameras."