REAL Reason Kanye West and Bianca Censori are 'Divorcing' Revealed — With One Dreadful Move by 'Nazi' Rapper 'Last Straw' for Flesh-Flashing Model

On Thursday, February 13, it was reported West, 47, and Censori, 30, were going their separate ways after two years of marriage following a tumultuous few days.

According to a Page Six source: “She's had enough. The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw.

"She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that.

"He's saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus."