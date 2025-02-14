Revealed: Rihanna's Heartwrenching Four-Word Message She Gave to Kids RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, at Lover A$AP Rocky's Shocking Shooting Trial

Upon exiting the courtroom at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center during a break, the couple were seen each carrying a child as they waited for the proceedings to commence again.

When the break was over, Rihanna was heard telling her sons to "wish daddy good luck," as Rocky kissed the pop star before re-entering the courtroom.

The Praise the Lord hitmaker – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – is looking at spending 24 years behind bars for allegedly shooting his former friend A$AP Relli back in 2021.

He was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, but pleaded not guilty.