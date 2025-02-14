Revealed: Rihanna's Heartwrenching Four-Word Message She Gave to Kids RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, at Lover A$AP Rocky's Shocking Shooting Trial
Rihanna has been in her partner A$AP Rocky's corner throughout his weapons assault trial, and now their little ones had an important message for him as they made their first appearance during the trial's closing arguments.
The singer attended the trial in Los Angeles on Thursday alongside their sons RZA, two, and Riot, one, as she made sure to tell them to send their famous dad all the good vibes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Upon exiting the courtroom at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center during a break, the couple were seen each carrying a child as they waited for the proceedings to commence again.
When the break was over, Rihanna was heard telling her sons to "wish daddy good luck," as Rocky kissed the pop star before re-entering the courtroom.
The Praise the Lord hitmaker – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – is looking at spending 24 years behind bars for allegedly shooting his former friend A$AP Relli back in 2021.
He was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, but pleaded not guilty.
The 36-year-old – who was first arrested in April 2022 after returning to Los Angeles after a trip to Barbados with Rihanna – rejected a plea deal that would have seen him serve just six months in prison, as well as a seven-year suspended sentence and three years of probation.
The rapper has claimed he was holding a prop gun on the night of the alleged shooting, which he carried with him for security reasons.
While Rocky has yet to take the stand, Relli did last month in an exchange with Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, that got heated.
Things got out of hand after Tacopina brought up Relli's Instagram account.
"Why are you showing my Instagram? I'm already getting death threats," Relli asked at the time.
He continued: "(People) threatening my daughter, like, what's going on here?...Because you're saying I'm an extortionist. You putting my whole life on...
"This is getting really annoying. What does this have to do with the case?"
The possibility of Rocky landing in prison has Rihanna, 36, flipping out behind the scenes, a source previously claimed.
They said: "This has been hanging over them for all these years, but now the trial is here and it's showtime. Publicly, Rihanna is putting on a brave front. But behind the scenes she is freaking out.
"... So much is riding on (the trial) as far as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's future goes. They have never really had the test of prison time, and there's no telling how he'll react if the judge rules against him."
However, this has not stopped the the Fenty Beauty founder from showing her support.
The insider said: "She says she would stick by her man, that they're in love, and that she's very much committed to him, but friends say having a felon for a lover wouldn't sit well with her when push comes to shove."