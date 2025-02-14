Two People Shot at Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade — Victims Rushed to Hospital amid Chaotic Crowd as 'Suspect is Still On The Loose'

A clip of the the parade had an ambulance parked in the middle of a crowd following the shooting. According to a Citizen app post, the shooting occurred due to a dispute.

A firearm was also found on the sidewalk after the alleged incident.

A social media update claimed: "Police are searching for a suspect wearing a gray Eagles jersey after two people were struck by gunfire during the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia."

However, authorities have not confirmed the whereabouts of the suspect.