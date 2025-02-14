Two People Shot at Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade — Victims Rushed to Hospital amid Chaotic Crowd as 'Suspect is Still On The Loose'
Two people were shot in Philadelphia amid the Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade on Friday, February 14, as thousands were in attendance.
The condition of the victims and the motive behind the shooting have yet to be released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A clip of the the parade had an ambulance parked in the middle of a crowd following the shooting. According to a Citizen app post, the shooting occurred due to a dispute.
A firearm was also found on the sidewalk after the alleged incident.
A social media update claimed: "Police are searching for a suspect wearing a gray Eagles jersey after two people were struck by gunfire during the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia."
However, authorities have not confirmed the whereabouts of the suspect.
The incident is said to have occurred just a few blocks away from where Eagles players addressed their fans during the parade, which kicked off at 11AM.
This comes just one year after radio DJ Elizabeth "Lisa" Lopez-Galvan was killed, and 22 people were left injured, in a shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration following their win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Three men were later charged with murder for Lopez-Galvan's death.
The Chiefs released a statement following the tragic shooting, which read: "We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally.
"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City ... We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."
Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce also reacted to the incident on X: "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."
The team's star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, said: "Praying for Kansas City…" and his wife, Brittany, added, "Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough."
Kelce, and his brother Jason, also addressed the shocking incident on their popular podcast New Heights.
Jason said at the time: "Our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community.
"It’s unfortunate and deeply tragic, the events that occurred. We also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action, the first responders on scene.”
"Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, we love you guys... we're with you guys, Travis added in the heartbreaking moment.