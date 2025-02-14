Justin Bieber Fuels Rumors He's Secretly Split From Wife Hailey By Leaving Soppy Comment on Keke Palmer's Latest Instagram Snap

RadarOnline.com can report the young couple has been battling divorce rumors for months now.

Justin Bieber has fueled rumors he secretly split with his wife Hailey by leaving a soppy comment on a fellow superstar's Instagram photo.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about marriage trouble.

In the comment, the Sorry singer even added the heart-eyed emoji.

On singer and actress Keke Palmer 's post from February 9th, Bieber commented: "She said I’m poppin out."

In Palmer's Instagram post, the star showed off her very toned figure in a tiny white crop top, tan pants, complete with a Burberry trench coat.

She also accessorized her look with a Burberry head scarf and round sunglasses.

After fans of Bieber noticed the comment, many questioned the compliment.

One wrote: "Justin??? What are you doing here?"

Another suggested: "Justin Bieber already trynna move on from Hailey."

A third wrote: "Baby?? Hello??"

A fourth added: "I love how you support the ladies."