Justin Bieber Fuels Rumors He's Secretly Split From Wife Hailey By Leaving Soppy Comment on Keke Palmer's Latest Instagram Snap
Justin Bieber has fueled rumors he secretly split with his wife Hailey by leaving a soppy comment on a fellow superstar's Instagram photo.
RadarOnline.com can report the young couple has been battling divorce rumors for months now.
On singer and actress Keke Palmer's post from February 9th, Bieber commented: "She said I’m poppin out."
In the comment, the Sorry singer even added the heart-eyed emoji.
In Palmer's Instagram post, the star showed off her very toned figure in a tiny white crop top, tan pants, complete with a Burberry trench coat.
She also accessorized her look with a Burberry head scarf and round sunglasses.
After fans of Bieber noticed the comment, many questioned the compliment.
One wrote: "Justin??? What are you doing here?"
Another suggested: "Justin Bieber already trynna move on from Hailey."
A third wrote: "Baby?? Hello??"
A fourth added: "I love how you support the ladies."
Within the last few months, there has been a growing concern among fans about Bieber's mental health and marriage to the model.
Despite the ongoing speculation, the couple – who have been married since 2018 and welcomed their first child together last year – has continued to put on a united front during outings in NYC.
From date night appearances to walking into the music studio, the pop star has appeared disheveled and drained, leaving many fans concerned.
One person on X suggested: "It sounds like social anxiety, and he looks deeply sad."
Another one said, "He's looking rough!"
A third user added: "He doesn't look well."
While sharing a photo of the singer looking drained in NYC, a fourth person wrote: "Justin Bieber sparks concern with his disheveled appearance in NYC, fueling rumors about his personal life amidst speculation about his marriage to Hailey Bieber. Sad! Poor boy has been through a lot. I pray for him."
Some sources have claimed the pop star's marriage is in trouble after all these years due to his "unacceptable behavior."
An insider said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
"She loves him madly, but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him.
"His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."
Before their NYC outings started ramping up concerns for the singer, fans were left baffled after Bieber shared photos from their recent family vacation to Aspen, Colorado, with Hailey and their baby boy, Jack Blues.
In the images, Justin was seen allegedly hitting a bong while wrapped in a blanket, exhaling a cloud of smoke.
A tipster said: "Hailey finally agreed to date him in 2015 when he promised to stay clean and sober. He has stuck to that all through their relationship and six years of marriage.
"To see him backslide now – especially since he is a new dad – is absolutely frightening to Hailey. She will leave him before he can sink any further and drag her down along with him."
While on the trip, Bieber also left fans shocked after he shared photos of himself in sheer underwear after jumping into freezing cold water.