Bianca Censori's Lookalike Sister Angelina Suddenly Makes Comeback on Social Media With Touching Post As Rumors Explode Model is Splitting From 'Nazi' Husband Kanye West
Bianca Censori's doppelgänger sister had questionable timing for her dramatic return to the 'gram.
RadarOnline.com can reveal 20-year-old Angelina has resurfaced on social media just a few days after news broke her older sister Bianca, 30, was reportedly nearing a divorce from her controversial rapper husband.
The model posted a cryptic message to Instagram on Thursday as the drama between Bianca and Kanye West, 47, unfolded.
She shared a photo of strawberries arranged in a plastic love heart mold with no caption, followed by a second post showcasing a neon sign for a drive-in movie theater.
Angelina later uploaded an image of Frank Ocean's Thinkin' Bout You playing in her car, followed by another snap showing a bouquet of roses.
As she's got love on the brain – with the images being shared around Valentine's Day – her sister has allegedly been going through a difficult time in the romance department.
Perhaps Angelina even sent the Instagram rose bouquet to Bianca, too, as she notoriously stood up for her sister's relationship with West last March – saying their family members "all support" the music star.
She also dismissed any claims about their dad slamming him, calling it all "bulls---."
Earlier this week, sources claimed Bianca and West, who tied the knot in December 2022, were headed for divorce.
They further suggested the two have verbally agreed on a $5million payment for her following the short-lived marriage.
Another close source confirmed the couple's split and said a legal filing to end the marriage is expected soon.
Bianca is said to be staying at their $35million home in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, for the time being.
On Thursday, West seemingly addressed the reports on his marriage by sharing a creepy photo to Instagram.
He uploaded a photo showing the definition of "coercion," which read: "Yes, coercion is illegal. Coercion is the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation.
"It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail or sexual assault."
The post was mysteriously deleted just minutes afterwards.
The shocking update on the couple came just 11 days after Bianca's dramatic stunt at this year's Grammy Awards, where she was photographed in a nearly-nude ensemble.
The Aussie native seemed visibly unhappy when West told her to take off her fur coat and "make a scene" on the red carpet, but she followed his instructions anyway and revealed her nude figure.
Despite her demeanor, sources claimed Bianca was fully on board with the idea.
West's friends also alleged the stunt was his version of "art" and was meant to mirror the cover of his album Vultures 2.
The next day, West wrote on X: "My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot.
"She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared."
Around the same time, the problematic hitmaker launched an anti-Semitic tirade on the platform – claiming he was a Nazi and expressing admiration for Hitler.
He was banned from X, but returned after deleting most of his offensive comments and said his rants were a "social experiment."