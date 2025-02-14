Stricken 'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp's Estranged Husband Edwin Arroyave Issues Heartbreaking Update on Her Health After Emergency Brain Op: 'She's in So Much Pain'

Following the procedure, Arroyave took to Instagram to update fans: "... All I will say right now is surgery went well.

"That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love.”

The former couple share two kids: son Cruz, 10, and daughter Dove, four.

Fans were left in shock after Mellencamp revealed her condition, as she wrote on social media: "For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization."