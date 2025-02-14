Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Teddi Mellencamp

Stricken 'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp's Estranged Husband Edwin Arroyave Issues Heartbreaking Update on Her Health After Emergency Brain Op: 'She's in So Much Pain'

Photo of Edwin Arroyave and Teddi Mellencamp
Source: MEGA

Edwin Arroyave is in Teddi Mellencamp's corner during her difficult ordeal.

Feb. 14 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Teddi Mellencamp’s estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, has given the reality star's fans an emotional update following her emergency brain surgery.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed numerous tumors were discovered on her brain, and was led to the hospital for surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
teddi mellencamp affair horse trainer
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp's estranged husband, Arroyave, offered up a heartbreaking update on the reality star's condition.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the procedure, Arroyave took to Instagram to update fans: "... All I will say right now is surgery went well.

"That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love.”

The former couple share two kids: son Cruz, 10, and daughter Dove, four.

Fans were left in shock after Mellencamp revealed her condition, as she wrote on social media: "For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization."

Article continues below advertisement
teddi mellencamp tumor hair
Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram

Mellencamp recently revealed multiple tumors were discovered on her brain.

Article continues below advertisement

"After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," she added at the time.

The former Bravo star then said two of the tumors would be removed during surgery, while the remaining ones "will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

Mellencamp also praised all those who have been through her side during the ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health," she said.

Mellencamp added: "Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey."

In preparation for her surgery, Mellencamp kept fans in the loop by posting various photos and videos, including one of her getting a buzz cut.

Article continues below advertisement
mellencamp update
Source: edwinarroyaveofficial/Instagram

Arroyave said Mellencamp is in 'so much pain.'

Article continues below advertisement

Arroyave, who visited her in the hospital with their kids, also shared a separate post begging for Mellencamp's "full recovery."

He added: "Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body.

"Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”

Article continues below advertisement

Mellencamp announced her split from Arroyave on November 2, 2024 after 13 years of marriage.

She said at the time: "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

The TV personality added: "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
breaking news

Barack Obama Gushes Over Wife Michelle in Sweet Valentine's Day Post — As Rumors of Impending Divorce Following 'Fling' With A-Lister Continue to Swirl

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, MDC Brooklyn

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Grim Valentine's Day Meal Revealed — With Jailed 'Sex Beast' Swapping His Favorite 'Freak Off' Champagnes for Milk at One of America's Bleakest Jails

Article continues below advertisement
teddi mellencamp
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp announced her split from Arroyave on November 2, 2024.

Days later, Arroyave also filed, asking that the pair's prenup be enforced, requesting that "all assets, income from all sources, and obligations of each party are his/her separate property, except as specifically set forth therein."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.