Stricken 'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp's Estranged Husband Edwin Arroyave Issues Heartbreaking Update on Her Health After Emergency Brain Op: 'She's in So Much Pain'
Teddi Mellencamp’s estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, has given the reality star's fans an emotional update following her emergency brain surgery.
On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed numerous tumors were discovered on her brain, and was led to the hospital for surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following the procedure, Arroyave took to Instagram to update fans: "... All I will say right now is surgery went well.
"That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love.”
The former couple share two kids: son Cruz, 10, and daughter Dove, four.
Fans were left in shock after Mellencamp revealed her condition, as she wrote on social media: "For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization."
"After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," she added at the time.
The former Bravo star then said two of the tumors would be removed during surgery, while the remaining ones "will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."
Mellencamp also praised all those who have been through her side during the ordeal.
"I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health," she said.
Mellencamp added: "Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey."
In preparation for her surgery, Mellencamp kept fans in the loop by posting various photos and videos, including one of her getting a buzz cut.
Arroyave, who visited her in the hospital with their kids, also shared a separate post begging for Mellencamp's "full recovery."
He added: "Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body.
"Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Mellencamp announced her split from Arroyave on November 2, 2024 after 13 years of marriage.
She said at the time: "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”
The TV personality added: "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”
Days later, Arroyave also filed, asking that the pair's prenup be enforced, requesting that "all assets, income from all sources, and obligations of each party are his/her separate property, except as specifically set forth therein."