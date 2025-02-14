Barack Obama Gushes Over Wife Michelle in Sweet Valentine's Day Post — As Rumors of Impending Divorce Following 'Fling' With A-Lister Continue to Swirl
Former President Barack Obama wished wife Michelle a Happy Valentine's Day as the couple has been bombarded with divorce rumors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Barack took to social media to express his love to his wife of 32 years as gossip swirled their marriage was on the rocks – and he was crushing on with Friends star Jennifer Aniston.
The 44th president shared a photo cozied up with Michelle, 61, along with a sweet message to celebrate Valentine's Day.
He wrote: "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama!"
His post comes as rumors swirled about the state of their marriage after the former First Lady was noticeably absent from two back-to-back Washington D.C. events, leaving Barack to attend the ceremonies by himself.
Despite all of the living former first couples, as well as then-president Joe Biden and then-First Lady Jill, attending the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter in January, Barack was left to navigate the emotional day on his own.
Eyebrows raised when it was revealed Michelle was on vacation in Hawaii and would not be attending the event.
Chatter about the state of the couple's marriage grew when Michelle was once again no where to be seen when her husband attended the inauguration of Donald Trump days later.
Meanwhile, wild gossip spread like wild fire linking Aniston, 56, to the 63-year-old.
While Aniston denied rumors in a light-hearted skit during an appearance on close pal Jimmy Kimmel's late night show last fall, an insider claimed: "It was very strategic on Jen's part. Obviously, Jimmy is a very close personal friend, so there wasn't going to be a gotcha moment."
Chatter reached a fever pitch due to Aniston and Barack's alleged "obsession" with each other.
A source said: "Jen's name keeps coming up when people talk about Barack. It doesn't mean something IS happening, but perhaps he WANTS it to happen."
Although Aniston's longtime rep called the rumors "complete nonsense" and insisted the sitcom star "barely knows him," other sources claimed Barack's wandering eye was to blame for the alleged split.
An insider close to the ex-president's inner circle claimed the relationship has quietly been unraveling behind the scenes for some time now.
The source said: "Michelle is finished with Washington and finished with Barack. She knows they can't risk destroying their legacy with a messy, public divorce. But behind closed doors, it's a different story."
They added Barack has been "uncharacteristically distracted," claiming the problem is a rumored "other woman."
Some witnesses went as far as to brand their interactions toxic and "venomous."
As far as Barack's recent solo appearances, a source said: "He's adjusting to life without her. People close to them know that this has been coming for a long time now."