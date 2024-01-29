Eminem Flips Off San Francisco 49ers Fans During NFC Championship Game Against Detroit Lions, Receives Mixed Reactions
Eminem received mixed reactions this weekend after he flipped off fans of the San Francisco 49ers during this year's NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions, RadarOnline.com can report.
The initial incident unfolded in San Francisco on Sunday night as Eminem, 51, stood in a VIP suite at Levi’s Stadium as the 49ers and Lions faced off for a spot at Super Bowl LVIII.
Eminem, who grew up just outside Detroit and has been an ardent fan of the Lions for nearly all his life, was pictured giving a double dose of middle fingers to a group of 49ers fans sitting just below him.
The photo of the rapper, who was decked out in full Lions merch, quickly went viral on social media.
“[Eminem] at the game today,” one X user wrote alongside the photo. “Full on mood!”
“I hope I’m still shooting double birds at 51 years old,” wrote another user.
“Eminem is cool again,” wrote yet another X user. “Eminem > Taylor Swift.”
Meanwhile, the Lose Yourself rapper also faced backlash for flipping off the 49ers fans on Sunday night – especially after the 49ers went on to beat the Lions 34-31.
“Someone is p-----,” one 49ers fan wrote after the game.
“So rude, he should learn some decorum,” wrote another San Francisco fan.
“Classy guy from Detroit right there,” added yet another 49ers fan. “Now go to sleep.”
Eminem previously announced that he would be in attendance at the NFC Championship game in a rare video posted to Instagram earlier this month.
The video, which was addressed to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, saw Eminem jokingly ask that he be put in the game against the 49ers on Sunday night.
“Yo, Dan,” the Not Afraid rapper said on January 16. “I’m reporting, I’m going to report the third quarter, I’m reporting, offensive line, eligible receiver, I’ll be the quarterback, the entire offensive line and the receiver, and I will throw it to myself, and I will score a touchdown in the third quarter.”
“Just give me a uniform, or at least just, like, a helmet,” he continued. “I already have a helmet, it’s not the one for football. It’s just a helmet.”
“But yeah man, I’m here, bro,” Eminem concluded the video. “I’m going to be there, I’m going to be there that night, I will suit up and I will score us the winning touchdown.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 49ers went on to beat the Lions in San Francisco on Sunday night 34-31.
Although the Lions were initially up 24-7 going into halftime, the 49ers came back in the second half and scored 27 points to win the NFC Championship.
The 49ers will now face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at this year’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11.