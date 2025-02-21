Taylor Swift Dragged into Blake Lively's Blockbuster $400M 'Harassment' Case AGAIN — As Director Justin Baldoni Claims Singer Was Involved in CASTING of Movie

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Swift played a part in the film's casting process, according to an interview with one of It Ends With Us's stars.

Swift, 35, has reportedly distanced herself from former BFF Lively, 38, after her name was dragged into the sexual harassment lawsuit battle between her and co-star Baldoni. While Swift's been dodging the legal mess – even freezing Lively out of this year's Super Bowl – resurfaced interviews show the pop icon had a bigger influence on the romantic drama than previously thought.

Source: MEGA The singer has reportedly been distancing herself from former BFF Blake Lively after getting dragged into her legal mess.

Lead actor/director Baldoni, 41, along with actress Isabela Ferrer, who had a supporting role in the 2024 movie, had both previously revealed in separate interviews Swift played a part in Ferrer's casting. In one interview, Baldoni shared he chose Ferrer, 25, to portray a younger version of Lively's character, Lily, because they looked alike and because Ferrer is a "phenomenal actress."

He said: "I had actually brought in and showed her casting tape to Blake and Taylor and they were both, like, 'Yes! Her.' And that's a true story." Ferrer also confirmed at the premiere of It Ends With Us that Swift had "some influence" in her landing the role.

She divulged: "I don’t even know if I'm supposed to be saying it, but I’m saying it! "Yeah, she was a helpful part of the process of the audition, which I found out later after I got it and that rocked my world. I have no words."

Lively also revealed she asked Swift for permission to feature her song My Tears Ricochet in the film's trailer and soundtrack, adding the singer supported her throughout the entire process. The actress said in August: "I think that, for better or worse, she experienced the whole thing with me."

Source: MEGA Swift's name was mentioned in a $400million lawsuit filed by Baldoni.

Despite admissions on camera, sources have worked to separate Swift from the ongoing legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, claiming the singer was misled. In January, Baldoni mentioned Swift in his $400million lawsuit against Lively, who had accused him of sexual harassment.

Baldoni said he was invited to Lively's NYC penthouse to discuss script rewrites with her and Reynolds, along with a "famous, and famously close, friend" – Swift. Afterward, Lively allegedly texted Baldoni comparing herself to "Khaleesi" and calling Swift and Reynolds her "dragons" who protect her.

Sources later claimed Swift felt "used" by Lively and alleged the singer wasn't aware of the meeting with Baldoni when she was invited to Lively's penthouse that day. Now, Swift is allegedly taking a break from her friendship with Lively, according to insiders.

They told us: "Taylor is having some serious second thoughts about her friendship with Blake right now. The whole Justin drama is totally out of control, and it seems like Blake has, well, kind of thrown Taylor under the bus! "Taylor's got a solid squad around her, and they're all noticing how this fight is really hurting the public’s perception of both Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. She's America’s sweetheart, and she’s determined to protect that image.

Source: MEGA The singer has reportedly felt 'hurt' by Lively referring to her as one of her 'dragons.'