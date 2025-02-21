Taylor Swift Dragged into Blake Lively's Blockbuster $400M 'Harassment' Case AGAIN — As Director Justin Baldoni Claims Singer Was Involved in CASTING of Movie
Looks like Taylor Swift won't be able to shake off her involvement in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal mess.
Despite the singer's attempt to steer clear of Lively's It Ends With Us drama, RadarOnline.com can reveal interviews with director Baldoni and an actress proved Swift had a surprising influence on the project – including casting decisions.
Swift, 35, has reportedly distanced herself from former BFF Lively, 38, after her name was dragged into the sexual harassment lawsuit battle between her and co-star Baldoni.
While Swift's been dodging the legal mess – even freezing Lively out of this year's Super Bowl – resurfaced interviews show the pop icon had a bigger influence on the romantic drama than previously thought.
Lead actor/director Baldoni, 41, along with actress Isabela Ferrer, who had a supporting role in the 2024 movie, had both previously revealed in separate interviews Swift played a part in Ferrer's casting.
In one interview, Baldoni shared he chose Ferrer, 25, to portray a younger version of Lively's character, Lily, because they looked alike and because Ferrer is a "phenomenal actress."
He said: "I had actually brought in and showed her casting tape to Blake and Taylor and they were both, like, 'Yes! Her.' And that's a true story."
Ferrer also confirmed at the premiere of It Ends With Us that Swift had "some influence" in her landing the role.
She divulged: "I don’t even know if I'm supposed to be saying it, but I’m saying it!
"Yeah, she was a helpful part of the process of the audition, which I found out later after I got it and that rocked my world. I have no words."
Lively also revealed she asked Swift for permission to feature her song My Tears Ricochet in the film's trailer and soundtrack, adding the singer supported her throughout the entire process.
The actress said in August: "I think that, for better or worse, she experienced the whole thing with me."
Despite admissions on camera, sources have worked to separate Swift from the ongoing legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, claiming the singer was misled.
In January, Baldoni mentioned Swift in his $400million lawsuit against Lively, who had accused him of sexual harassment.
Baldoni said he was invited to Lively's NYC penthouse to discuss script rewrites with her and Reynolds, along with a "famous, and famously close, friend" – Swift.
Afterward, Lively allegedly texted Baldoni comparing herself to "Khaleesi" and calling Swift and Reynolds her "dragons" who protect her.
Sources later claimed Swift felt "used" by Lively and alleged the singer wasn't aware of the meeting with Baldoni when she was invited to Lively's penthouse that day.
Now, Swift is allegedly taking a break from her friendship with Lively, according to insiders.
They told us: "Taylor is having some serious second thoughts about her friendship with Blake right now. The whole Justin drama is totally out of control, and it seems like Blake has, well, kind of thrown Taylor under the bus!
"Taylor's got a solid squad around her, and they're all noticing how this fight is really hurting the public’s perception of both Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. She's America’s sweetheart, and she’s determined to protect that image.
"Word on the street is that she had no clue Blake was calling her and Ryan her 'dragons' until she saw it in the headlines, just like the rest of us! This scandal feels like it’s here to stay unless they can strike a deal. And Justin? He's not exactly looking to settle anytime soon."
They added: "As for what the future holds for Blake and Taylor’s friendship, it all really depends on how quickly this noise dies down—and if Blake and Justin can come to some kind of arrangement before even more dirty laundry gets aired out in public."
Swift has yet to comment on the drama.