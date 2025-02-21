Elon Musk's Ex Grimes 'Shadow Banned' on X After She Accuses Dad-of-13 of IGNORING Her Pleas to Help With their Child's 'Medical Crisis' and Begs Him to 'F------ Respond!'
Grimes is calling out her ex Elon Musk on his own platform X, accusing the controversial billionaire of not helping with their child's medical needs.
Fans are now claiming the 36-year-old's X account was shadow banned following her shock accusations of Musk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a now-deleted tweet, Grimes said: "Please respond about our child's medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.
"If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can do that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”
The singer added: “I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f****** respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at."
The exes – who split in 2022 after a four-year relationship – share sons X Æ A-Xii, four, and Techno Mechanicus, two, as well as daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, three.
Following Grimes' claims, some fans claimed her tweets were not appearing in their feeds as they usually do, leading them to believe her account had been shadow banned.
As fans noticed Grimes' deleted were being deleted, she responded: "I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids."
This is not the first time Grimes has put Musk on blast for his apparent lack of parenting. Last week, the Tesla founder brought their son X to a meeting with Donald Trump at the Oval Office.
The youngster received plenty of attention, with some claiming he had wiped snot on the Resolute Desk.
However, the attention on her son led Grimes to rage on: “He should not be in public like this.”
Meanwhile, conservative influencer and MAGA supporter Ashley St. Clair recently revealed she "welcomed a new baby into the world" and is claiming Musk, 53, is the "father."
She wrote on Friday: "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.
"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment."
If St. Clair's claims are true, this would give Musk 13 kids with four different women.
According to St. Clair, some of Musk's loyal supporters reached out to her with disturbing and threatening messages.
She said: "There was a cohort of very violent stalkers who started threatening my toddler, they would send me photos of him with blood and that I would witness his blood splattering death and saying I was Elon’s whore."
While Musk has been everywhere lately – including a strange CPAC appearance – he has yet to respond to Grimes or St. Clair's claims.