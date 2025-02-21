Elon Musk's Ex Grimes 'Shadow Banned' on X After She Accuses Dad-of-13 of IGNORING Her Pleas to Help With their Child's 'Medical Crisis' and Begs Him to 'F------ Respond!'

Fans are now claiming the 36-year-old's X account was shadow banned following her shock accusations of Musk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Grimes is calling out her ex Elon Musk on his own platform X, accusing the controversial billionaire of not helping with their child's medical needs.

Grimes claimed Musk is not doing much when it comes to their child's medical needs.

In a now-deleted tweet, Grimes said: "Please respond about our child's medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.

"If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can do that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

The singer added: “I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f****** respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at."