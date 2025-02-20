'Germaphobe' Trump Replaces Resolute Desk in the Oval Office With 'Beautiful' New Version — Just Days After Elon Musk's Son X 'Wiped Snot' On It

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday and explained: "A President, after election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks. This desk, the 'C&O,' which is also very well-known and was used by President George H.W. Bush and others, has been temporarily installed in the White House while the Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished – a very important job."

"This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement," he added.

The swap comes after Musk and his four-year-old appeared alongside Trump on live TV last week – and the youngster decided to pick his nose and seemed to put snot on the Resolute Desk.