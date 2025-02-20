Your tip
'Germaphobe' Trump Replaces Resolute Desk in the Oval Office With 'Beautiful' New Version — Just Days After Elon Musk's Son X 'Wiped Snot' On It

Photo of Elon Musk, X, and Donald Trump
Donald Trump has decided to do away with the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office following Elon Musk's visit.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has been making big changes since stepping back into the White House – and now he's swapping out furniture.

The 47th president has moved the historic Resolute Desk out of the Oval Office so it could be "refinished" just days after Elon Musk's son X appeared to put some snot on it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

trump changes desk
Trump has decided to change up his desk in the Oval Office, after Musk's son's apparent booger mishap.

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday and explained: "A President, after election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks. This desk, the 'C&O,' which is also very well-known and was used by President George H.W. Bush and others, has been temporarily installed in the White House while the Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished – a very important job."

"This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement," he added.

The swap comes after Musk and his four-year-old appeared alongside Trump on live TV last week – and the youngster decided to pick his nose and seemed to put snot on the Resolute Desk.

trump changes desk
The 78-year-old praised his new desk and made it clear the Resolute Desk would be back after it was 'refinished.'

Viewers were quick to react as one person wrote: "I just watched Little X pick his nose and wipe a booger on the Oval Office desk right in front of Trump."

Another joked: "Little X on a booger hunt in the Oval Office next to Trump," as one user said, "X just picked his nose and wiped his booger on Trump's desk!"

The 78-year-old has been open about his germaphobe ways, admitting to not being the biggest fan of shaking hands.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Trump said: "I love the people of this country. You can’t be a politician and not shake hands,” however, admitted he was "not thrilled" to be sharing all that hand-to-hand contact.

He had previously opened up: "You know, I am a person that was never big on the hand shaking deal throughout my life. They used to criticize me for it or laugh about it or have fun with it.

"But if you are a politician, like, I walk in and the doctors have their hands out, ‘Hello, sir, how are you?’ If you don't shake hands they’re not going to like you too much."

kennedy dynasty torn apart by donald trump vow release treasure trove top secret jfk assassination files
It is well known Trump is a germaphobe.

"And I guess that's my business. I never thought I would be a politician. I guess I'm a politician. But, but the fact is I feel very secure. I feel very secure," Trump added.

A former Trump campaign official, during the controversial politician's first term, also gave people a behind-the-scenes look at how much he is not about germs.

They claimed: "If you’re the perpetrator of a cough or of a sneeze or any kind of thing that makes you look sick, you get that look.

“You get the scowl. You get the response of — he’ll put a hand up in a gesture of, you should be backing away from him, you should be more considerate and you should extricate yourself from the situation.”

donald trump legal action prince harry lied visa application drug taking
Last week, Trump fired the Kennedy Center board and assumed the role of chairman.

Trump's hatred for germs was even more clear after then-acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney began to cough as ABC’s George Stephanopoulos interviewed the former reality star.

“I don’t like that, you know. I don’t like that. If you’re going to cough, please, leave the room,” Trump raged at the time.

