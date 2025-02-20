Your tip
Blake Lively

Blake Lively Issued APOLOGY to 'It Ends With Us' Screenwriter — Following Claim Her Husband Ryan Reynolds Penned Key Scene in Film

Photo of Blake Lively.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively's updated lawsuit against Justin Baldoni featured e-mails of her apologizing to screenwriter Christy Hall.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Blake Lively issued a major apology to It Ends With Us screenwriter Christy Hall after giving her husband the credit for one of the film's biggest moments.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress' updated lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni, 41, featured emails where she admitted to feeling "awful" about Hall being blindsided over learning Ryan Reynolds, 48, rewrote the film's "infamous" rooftop scene.

blake lively breastfed son in front of justin baldoni during meetings
Source: MEGA

Lively filed an amended complaint against Justin Baldoni two days after the 'SNL' 50 event.

In documents filed Tuesday, Lively, 37, responded to backlash over revealing her hubby had a heavy hand in changing the scene during a red carpet interview last year – without the screenwriter's approval.

Included was an e-mail to Hall, where the star admitted she felt horrible knowing the writer was caught off guard and felt "ambushed" after being asked about the alleged revision.

blake lively ryan reynolds snl th
Source: MEGA

The screenwriter previously appeared puzzled when figuring out Reynolds had helped re-work the dialogue.

At the time, Hall seemed puzzled by the claim and revealed she wasn't aware Reynolds had contributed to the dialogue.

Lively wrote: "I heard you were ambushed at your junket with a question about something I said on the red carpet. I feel awful.

"I never would've said anything that I thought could be used against you, or anyone. I was just proud of my partner and feeling grateful for the ways in which he shows up for me.

"I believe firmly that two things can be true. In this case, he can show up for me and do great work doing so, and you can do great work which got us all here."

The Gossip Girl star continued: "But the media will make things more black and white. And I should've seen that before speaking off the cuff.

"I was frazzled for a multitude of reasons that you may know something about, or not. But in that moment, all I was trying to focus on was love and positivity. And the key source of that for me is my family. Which is why it was a crutch for me to talk about him.

"I'm mortified how that translated with regard to you though. I pride myself in being thoughtful and trying not to step in land mines. But I did.

"It was such an avoidable, own goal. And I’m so sorry for any upset or hurt it may have caused you, or left you feeling badly in any way. That was never my intention.

ryan reynolds pokes fun blake lively harassment lawsuit justin baldoni abuse victims
Source: NBC

Lively has been in a fierce legal battle with her 'It Ends With Us' co-star since December.

"I was thinking about audiences loving real life love and seeing that on screen is inspiring. I should've been holding all of that AND you while speaking publicly and I didn't do that. I'm sorry."

Lively explained how during press junkets, she often spoke about Hall – but the one interview where she gave her husband credit for his unseen work was the one that got attention.

Lively's legal team said Hall "graciously accepted the heartfelt apology" and said she "did not take Ms. Lively's comment personally."

In August, Lively revealed Reynolds secretly contributed to the film's dialogue, proudly stating he helped write the rooftop scene between the two lead characters.

She said at the NYC premiere: "'My husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that but you now.

"We help each other. He works on everything I do; I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his."

But Hall appeared to be shocked by the claim and said she wasn't aware of the Deadpool actor's contributions.

She said of the finalized scene: "There were a couple of little things that I thought had been improvised.

"Like when he says, 'Pretty please with a cherry on top,' and she talks about the maraschino cherries."

She continued: "When I saw a cut I was like, 'Oh, that's cute. That must have been a cute improvised thing.' So if I'm being told that Ryan wrote that, then great, how wonderful.

"There were a few little flourishes that I did not write, but I assumed that they had been improvised on set. But, again, like I said, the moments that I felt like needed to be honored are there. So I recognize the scene and I'm proud of the scene. And if those flourishes came from Ryan, I think that's wonderful."

Elsewhere in the amended complaint, Lively referred to Baldoni as a "creep" and claimed he attempted to persuade her to climax on camera for a scene.

But Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, fired back at Lively's lawsuit – insisting there was no new evidence in the filing.

The lawyer also said the suit was "filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims."

justin baldoni religion
Source: YouTube/BahaiTeachings.org

Neither Baldoni nor Lively have backed down, with a trial date set for March 2026.

Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni in December, who then countersued with a $400million defamation lawsuit against her, her publicist, and husband.

He also filed a $250million libel suit against the New York Times over its coverage of Lively's allegations.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, neither side plans to back down. A judge has set a trial date for March 2026, with both parties opting to skip mediation.

