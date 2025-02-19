EXCLUSIVE: Inside Justin Baldoni's Fierce Fightback Against Blake Lively As Their $400Million Tussle Goes Nuclear – But Industry Experts Warn They Will 'Both End up Losers'

The plot has thickened in the sensational legal drama playing out between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively as he launched a new website featuring a cache of texts, emails and other messages that seem to shatter her claims that he acted improperly with her while shooting 2024's It Ends With Us.

As RadarOnline.com revealed, Lively, 37, stunned Tinseltown on December 20 when she filed a civil rights complaint against Baldoni, her costar and director, claiming he sexually harassed her on the set and then embarked on a smear campaign after she criticized his behavior. She followed that up with a blockbuster civil lawsuit.

Baldoni, 41, fired back with legal actions of his own, including a $400 million defamation and extortion suit against Lively and her hubby, Deadpool hero Ryan Reynolds, 48 – and now we can break down how there are set to be "no winners" in the battle, as the case goes nuclear.