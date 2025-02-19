EXCLUSIVE: Inside Justin Baldoni's Fierce Fightback Against Blake Lively As Their $400Million Tussle Goes Nuclear – But Industry Experts Warn They Will 'Both End up Losers'
The plot has thickened in the sensational legal drama playing out between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively as he launched a new website featuring a cache of texts, emails and other messages that seem to shatter her claims that he acted improperly with her while shooting 2024's It Ends With Us.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Lively, 37, stunned Tinseltown on December 20 when she filed a civil rights complaint against Baldoni, her costar and director, claiming he sexually harassed her on the set and then embarked on a smear campaign after she criticized his behavior. She followed that up with a blockbuster civil lawsuit.
Baldoni, 41, fired back with legal actions of his own, including a $400 million defamation and extortion suit against Lively and her hubby, Deadpool hero Ryan Reynolds, 48 – and now we can break down how there are set to be "no winners" in the battle, as the case goes nuclear.
In the latest twist, Baldoni posted his alleged exchanges with Lively and Reynolds on his newly created Lawsuit Info website.
Sources observe, in total, the messages seem to represent a friendly, respectful collaborating relationship.
"You were terrific," she gushed to Baldoni in a May 2023 missive. "I'm proud of everything we did today, but really every day."
In another exchange, Baldoni invites Lively to meet with him and an intimacy coordinator for their rooftop dance scene, in which she later claimed he made her "uncomfortable."
But her texts seem to tell a different story as Lively supposedly turned down the coordinator proposal by saying: "I feel good. I can meet her when we start. Thank you though."
In another one of the newly released texts dated April 2023, Lively allegedly responded to a scene rewrite with the message: "If you knew me (in person) longer, you'd have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball busting will play. It's my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth... ."
His purported exchanges with Reynolds seem just as friendly.
"I'm excited for you to work together," said one message credited to Ryan. "I'm excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE ... I happen to adore you, Justin."
But somewhere along the way, the 'kumbaya feelings' between the stars turned into vicious accusations, staining all of their reputations.
Our showbiz insider warned: "No matter the outcome of their legal battles, Justin and Blake are both losers in the court of public opinion."