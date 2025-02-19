Your tip
Beyonce
Exclusive

Beyoncé 'Finally Feels Vindicated by Country Community' After Grammy for 'Cowboy Carter' Album – Following 'Slap in the Face' From 'Stuffy' Music Big-Shots

beyonce vindicated country community grammy cowboy carter
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé is said to finally feel backed by the country music community.

Feb. 19 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Blazing superstar Beyoncé was said to be basking in sweet revenge at the Grammy Awards when her Cowboy Carter album took top honors in the country music category after its shocking snub at the CMA Awards in November, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Adding icing to the cake, the 43-year-old hitmaker was presented the award by long-time rival Taylor Swift, who herself was shut out from winning a Grammy despite six nominations.

beyonce vindicated country community grammy cowboy carter
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift handing Beyoncé her Grammy for 'Cowboy Carter' was a full-circle moment years in the making.

"It feels like just desserts for Beyoncé to win the Grammy for Cowboy Carter after the CMA fiasco," a friend said. "Not only does she get the recognition she deserves, it comes via a Grammy, which is certainly more prestigious than a CMA award!"

Despite Cowboy Carter being one of the best-selling country albums of 2024, as well as spawning the No. 1 single Texas Hold 'Em being shut out by the CMA's voting members was said to have hit Beyoncé hard.

beyonce vindicated country community grammy cowboy carter
Source: MEGA

After the CMA snub, 'Cowboy Carter' winning a Grammy was the ultimate industry redemption for Beyoncé.

"It really felt like a slap in the face to Bey and made her feel like she was not welcome in that community despite her longtime love for country music," the friend added.

A music industry insider also said the Recording Academy members who select the Grammy nominees weren't about to make the same mistake.

"Beyoncé and [her husband] Jay-Z hold a ton of clout in the industry, and the last thing they were going to do was snub her like the CMA did," the source told us. "And really, she was a shoo-in to win. It was pretty much preordained."

beyonce vindicated country community grammy cowboy carter
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé's Grammy win for 'Cowboy Carter' proved the Recording Academy wouldn't repeat the CMA's mistake.

The source added it was no coincidence that Swift, 35, was selected to present the award.

They have had a rocky history dating back to 2009 when Jay-Z pal Kanye West bum-rushed the stage to cry foul over Swift beating Beyoncé for Best Female Video at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"They were looking for a full-circle moment, and they got it," our insider declared – adding: "As for the CMA folks, probably the most disastrous decision they ever made was to shut Beyoncé out because they saw her as an interloper.

"Now, Beyoncé is queen of the country ball."

