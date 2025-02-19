EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé 'Finally Feels Vindicated by Country Community' After Grammy for 'Cowboy Carter' Album – Following 'Slap in the Face' From 'Stuffy' Music Big-Shots

"It really felt like a slap in the face to Bey and made her feel like she was not welcome in that community despite her longtime love for country music," the friend added.

A music industry insider also said the Recording Academy members who select the Grammy nominees weren't about to make the same mistake.

"Beyoncé and [her husband] Jay-Z hold a ton of clout in the industry, and the last thing they were going to do was snub her like the CMA did," the source told us. "And really, she was a shoo-in to win. It was pretty much preordained."