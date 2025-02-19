EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Dr. Phil 'Resorting to Tacky Stunts to Rescue Floundering Media Network' – Including 'Staging an Entire Fake Show For Potential Investors'

Less than a year after Merit TV's launch, Dr. Phil McGraw's floundering network is hemorrhaging cash, losing staff and putting on fake shows to woo investors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

That's the word of Merit TV insiders, including one who says McGraw's enterprise is resorting to desperate stunts.

Our source said on February 2 "big potential investors came to tour the newsroom," and to make the company look like it's thriving, higher-ups "staged an entire fake show that never actually aired."