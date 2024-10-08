Gosselin Feud Smackdown: Collin Says He'd Appear on TV Show Special Forces After Mom Kate's Epic Failure — to Show Her What He's 'Capable Of' After She Institutionalized Him
Collin Gosselin has taken a public stand against his reality star mother Kate Gosselin.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Collin is eager to make a return to reality TV so he can show his estranged mother what he's "capable of" after she institutionalized him as a child.
Collin, 20, recently expressed his desire to appear on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the same show his mother starred on last year.
Kate's time on the show was short-lived as she left after sustaining a neck injury during the first challenge, which Collin admitted was hard to watch.
He told the US Sun: "I actually did watch Special Forces. I think it's a very neat show.
"And what was upsetting is having to watch her kind of struggle through it, and it seems like she had a very difficult time on Special Forces.
"You know, even so, with everything going on right now, I still did deeply feel sorry for her, and how she had to struggle through those challenges on that show.
"Despite my mother, and you know her, her constant effort to protect her reputation at the cost of mine, and the things that she has said about me and the things that she has done to me, I still feel in my heart. I feel sorry for her.
"I feel you know, that the things that she has done have been very tough, and they have affected me.
"However, you know my my drive and my want to move forward and to achieve my dreams is is greater than that."
When asked if he would take up the Special Forces challenged if asked, Collin replied: "I don't think if anybody was presented that opportunity, I don't think they turn it down. I think that'd be a cool opportunity.
"It'd be a good chance for me to show my mother and to show the world what I'm capable of... it was the first time that I had seen my mother in a while on that show, but it's also been a while since my mom has seen me."
He has been estranged from his mother since she had him diagnosed with myriad of mental health issues and institutionalized him in 2016 when he was 11-years-old.
Last month, he accused his mom of abusing him as a child.
During an interview with the US Sun, he claimed she zip tied his hands and feet and locked in a basement.
The 20-year-old recently went to extreme lengths to prove he does not suffer from any mental health issues – and released a psychological evaluation he underwent to the outlet.
He further blamed his mother for cutting his military career short, which prevented him from fulfilling his dream of serving his country.
Last August, at the end of his training period, he was discharged from the Marines after Kate made a sensational Instagram post, in which she claimed he had "multiple psychiatric diagnoses" that made him "violent" and "unpredictable", claims he has vehemently denied.
Collin has since started college in Pennsylvania.
