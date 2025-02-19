WATCH: Former Wild-Child Paris Hilton is Left Stunned by Son Phoenix, 2, Repeatedly Dropping VERY Rude Remarks in Intimate Home Movie
Paris Hilton's tiny toddler may be due for a time out, RadarOnline.com can share, after casually dropping a few "F-bombs" while eating with his mom.
It was nice to see the socialite smile after she shared the devastating news of losing her home and everything inside during the recent Los Angeles wildfires.
Hilton, 44, experienced a funny rite of passage all parents receive when her two-year-old son Phoenix shared his first swear word – and it was all caught on camera.
The reality star shared a clip on her TikTok innocently feeding her son in his highchair. She was touching his forehead with hers as the boy stirred some corn before suddenly yelling out loud for all to hear: "F---!"
His mom reeled back in a combination of shock and aww, cracking up and making sure to ask her unseen cameraman: "Did you just hear that?" before being assured the magical moment was indeed caught on video.
The mother of two turned back to the child, daring him: "What did you just say?" So Phoenix obliged his mom, replying with another uncensored "f---."
Loving her approval, Phoenix proceeded to go on a f--- tirade, repeating the word several times, as Hilton laughed with glee.
Hilton captioned the clip: "I know I shouldn’t laugh, but I can’t help it! Toddlers are actually little comedians."
Fans in the comments section loved it, with many welcoming Hilton to the cursing club.
One person wrote: "That’s how I imagined Paris Hilton as a mom, laughing it off instead of screaming."
Another pointed out: "The way he looks at you after saying it. He is your mini-me."
While one person commented: "So good to see you laugh about it."
WATCH: Tom Brady Leaves Son Benjamin STUNNED By Gifting Him $3Million Diamond-Encrusted Watch After Retired NFL Hero Amazed Fans With His Super Bowl 2025 Bling
Laughter has been hard to come by for Hilton after she watched her Malibu home burn to the ground on live TV.
RadarOnline.com previously revealed the socialite was left in "complete shock" after witnessing the devastation of her much-loved property, which she shared online.
She filmed the clip while walking through the remains of the entrance, which was still standing, but then revealed the rest of the house had been reduced to a pile of rubble after being destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire.
Hilton wrote on Instagram alongside video footage of what remains on the house: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.
"When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."
The Simple Life star expressed the home "wasn't just a place to live — it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family," referring to her two young children, Phoenix and London.
She continued: "It was where Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes... it's devastating beyond words."
She explained: "So many people have lost everything.
"It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives."
But despite dealing with "pain" over losing the home, Hilton shared that she still felt "incredibly lucky" and added: "My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe.
"That's the most important thing, and I'm holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the fire fighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires."