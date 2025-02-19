WATCH: Former Wild-Child Paris Hilton is Left Stunned by Son Phoenix, 2, Repeatedly Dropping VERY Rude Remarks in Intimate Home Movie

It was nice to see the socialite smile after she shared the devastating news of losing her home and everything inside during the recent Los Angeles wildfires .

Paris Hilton 's tiny toddler may be due for a time out, RadarOnline.com can share, after casually dropping a few "F-bombs" while eating with his mom.

The mom laughed the tot's word off, then shared video of the moment.

His mom reeled back in a combination of shock and aww, cracking up and making sure to ask her unseen cameraman: "Did you just hear that?" before being assured the magical moment was indeed caught on video.

The reality star shared a clip on her TikTok innocently feeding her son in his highchair. She was touching his forehead with hers as the boy stirred some corn before suddenly yelling out loud for all to hear: "F---!"

Hilton, 44, experienced a funny rite of passage all parents receive when her two-year-old son Phoenix shared his first swear word – and it was all caught on camera .

The mother of two turned back to the child, daring him: "What did you just say?" So Phoenix obliged his mom, replying with another uncensored "f---."

Loving her approval, Phoenix proceeded to go on a f--- tirade, repeating the word several times, as Hilton laughed with glee.

Hilton captioned the clip: "I know I shouldn’t laugh, but I can’t help it! Toddlers are actually little comedians."

Fans in the comments section loved it, with many welcoming Hilton to the cursing club.

One person wrote: "That’s how I imagined Paris Hilton as a mom, laughing it off instead of screaming."

Another pointed out: "The way he looks at you after saying it. He is your mini-me."

While one person commented: "So good to see you laugh about it."