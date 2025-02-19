Your tip
OnlyFans' 'Orgy Queens' In Midst of PREGNANCY War: Lily Phillips Announces She's 'Going to be a Mom' with 'Baby Bump' Picture — Hours After Her Gangbang Rival Bonnie Blue Sparks Rumors She's Expecting

Split photo of Lily Phillips, Bonnie Blue
Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram;@bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Lily Phillips is now claiming she's pregnant, after rival Bonnie Blue sparked expecting rumors with her 'cravings' post.

Feb. 19 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

OnlyFans' Lily Phillips is now claiming she is also pregnant as she shared a photo of herself with a baby bump, just hours after her rival Bonnie Blue sparked rumors she is expecting.

The controversial adult star adult took to Instagram with three separate posts "proving" she's pregnant, including a positive test, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

only fans lily phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram

OnlyFans star Phillips is claiming she is pregnant.

The first post had the 24-year-old cradling her baby bump, as she captioned the shock photo: "The secret is out... Baby Phillips 2025." In the same pic batch, Phillips featured a snap of two pregnancy tests – one clearly being positive – in another attempt to try and convince her followers she will be a mom.

Phillips was not done there as she then posted a short clip rubbing her bump and laughing.

"It's official," she said again in the clip.

However, fans were not convinced as they took to the comments section to call out Phillips.

onlyfans pregnancy lily phillips mom baby bump picture rival bonnie blue
Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram

The 24-year-old even posted a positive pregnancy test.

"Faking a pregnancy for followers is worse than your 100 man story. Poor soul," a person raged referring to Phillips' feat of sleeping with over 100 men in one day.

Another said: "Don’t fall for this stunt. Remember they're just out for your attention," and a user added, "This is not real."

Phillips' apparent pregnancy admission comes after Blue – a fellow OnlyFans star and rival – left fans buzzing that she may be expecting, weeks after the 25-year-old is said to have slept with over 1,000 men in 24 hours.

onlyfans pregnancy lily phillips mom baby bump picture rival bonnie blue bonnieblue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Phillips' rival Blue left fans believing she may also be pregnant.

Blue – real name Tia Bellinger – posted a photo of pickles drizzled in chocolate sauce and sprinkles, labeling it as her "cravings." Followers were quick to react as one person on X said: "Rumor has it that Bonnie Blue is pregnant!"

A fan said: "Tough times ahead for the person who got Bonnie Blue pregnant, partly for actually having the kid with her but mostly for the amount of abuse he’ll get when the world finds out he lasts less than 40 seconds.”

Another post on Instagram had Blue posing seductively with the caption: "It's giving milf vibes."

The adult content creator has yet to confirm or deny she is pregnant.

onlyfans pregnancy lily phillips mom baby bump picture rival bonnie blue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Blue's 'cravings' post set off followers.

Blue was previously married to Oliver Davidson, as they tied the knot in 2022 but eventually parted ways as she focused on her sex work.

"... He's still very much supportive and very proud because I have seen articles which say he doesn't associate himself with me, and that's not the case," she previously said of Davidson.

Meanwhile, Phillips and Blue are said to be in a rivalry, as the two have been trying to out-do one another when it comes to sex feats.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Blue said: "Way before Lily even put it on her socials that she'd like to do the world sex record, and when I helped her out and invited her to do my Freshers' content, I shared the idea with her saying that I really wanted to do the world record.

"And I guess I'm very trustworthy and oblivious to people's bitterness so I shared my idea that I'd like to do it."

"... Then it wasn't until November, three months later, she then announced on her socials that she was doing the world record," she claimed.

bonnie blue hottest photos
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Blue and Phillips are said to be in a rivalry.

Blue later added: "... Rivalry suggests competition and that I don't have. In terms of the world record, both me and Lily know it was my idea as l'd spoken to her about it."

