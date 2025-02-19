WATCH: Tom Brady Leaves Son Benjamin STUNNED By Gifting Him $3Million Diamond-Encrusted Watch After Retired NFL Hero Amazed Fans With His Super Bowl 2025 Bling

The NFL commentator just finished broadcasting the big game, where he flashed some big bling of his own.

Forget a Super Bowl ring – Tom Brady just gifted his son Benjamin with a $3million watch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brady made son Benjamin close his eyes as he slipped on a heavy watch.

Brady, 47, recently shared a video diary of his trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his week of preparation.

In one part of the video, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback entertained his 15-year-old son and his friends in his hotel room.

The former athlete demanded the teen sit on the couch and close his eyes, only extending his wrist. He ordered, "Don't Look," before turning Benjamin's besties and warning, "you boys close your eyes, too."

After assuring the room that his eyes were indeed closed, Brady slipped the large watch on his son's hand.

Benjamin noted: "It feels... shiny," before getting the okay from pops to open his eyes.