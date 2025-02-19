WATCH: Tom Brady Leaves Son Benjamin STUNNED By Gifting Him $3Million Diamond-Encrusted Watch After Retired NFL Hero Amazed Fans With His Super Bowl 2025 Bling
Forget a Super Bowl ring – Tom Brady just gifted his son Benjamin with a $3million watch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The NFL commentator just finished broadcasting the big game, where he flashed some big bling of his own.
Brady, 47, recently shared a video diary of his trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his week of preparation.
In one part of the video, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback entertained his 15-year-old son and his friends in his hotel room.
The former athlete demanded the teen sit on the couch and close his eyes, only extending his wrist. He ordered, "Don't Look," before turning Benjamin's besties and warning, "you boys close your eyes, too."
After assuring the room that his eyes were indeed closed, Brady slipped the large watch on his son's hand.
Benjamin noted: "It feels... shiny," before getting the okay from pops to open his eyes.
Benjamin could not hold back his wide smile, gasping, "Whoa," as one friend commented, "Benny's iced out."
Indeed he is. The watch reportedly is a "Billionaire Mini Ashoka" design from Jacob & Co. One website sells a version of it for $3million.
Brady was all about the bling at the Super Bowl. After inking a massive $375million multi-year deal with Fox Sports, the legend apparently wanted to show off the fruits of his labor by wearing his own incredible watch to mark his first time calling the game.
The timepiece that distracted many fans from Brady's reporting was said to be a yellow sapphire Jacob & Co. Caviar Tourbillon with a whopping 49 karats.
According to Jacob & Co., the limited-edition 44 MM watch is encrusted with 338 brilliant-cut diamonds and the "bridges and open-worked rotor are entirely covered in them."
Fans, however, turned on Brady for showing off.
One user wrote online: "Brady went from a goat collection to full Hollywood nonsense, the J&Co matches his veneers nicely."
A second user asked: "Why did Brady sell part of his nice collection to wear this?!" as a third echoed, "Tom Brady insisting on making all bad choices all the time."
An X user commented: "I'm sure Tom Brady is being well paid to wear this, but good lord that's an ugly watch," and another chimed in, "Tom Brady's watch is so grotesquely distracting."
Brady has also been taking it on his chiseled chin when it comes to his first season in the broadcast booth. Now, a top sports executive says the QB's recent purchase of an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders will flush him out of the booth as early as next season – regardless of the paycheck.
"He'll be in the Raiders front office and not return as an analyst for FOX," former Major League Baseball exec David Samson insisted. "You cannot be this involved in the operation of a team and also be an analyst in the booth."
Restrictions from being a part-owner of a team limit Brady's ability to have access to the teams and players he's paid to comment on. It's a conflict of interest – and also a good excuse for him to bow out of broadcasting.
The source said: "This is a way out that allows him to leave with dignity."