Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Abused Ex Cassie Ventura Reveals She's Pregnant With 3rd Child After Settling Lawsuit Against Jailed 'Sex Fiend' Rapper — With Fans Telling Her To Live 'Happily Ever After'

Cassie Ventura has revealed she's expecting baby number three with her husband Alex Fine. After settling her chaotic lawsuit with ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs in November 2023, the 38-year-old revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@CASSIE The singer met her now-husband Alex Fine just months after splitting from ex Combs.

Ventura proudly displayed her growing baby bump as she smiled with her two children: Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 2. The caption simply read: "#3."

Source: MEGA Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, which was settled just one day later.

Ventura and fitness trainer Fine, 31, began dating in 2018 – just two months after the singer broke things off with Combs, according to sources. They tied the knot one year later, welcoming their daughter Frankie just three months after.

Fans jumped to the comments to congratulate the Me & U hitmaker, with one writing: "Gosh, I’ve never been happier for someone that I don’t personally know! Wow! BLESSINGS TO YOU, BEAUTY!!" A second wrote: "You’re one of the most beautiful women in the world, and I’m so glad that you’re happy and loved the way you have been your whole life and the way you should always be."

Others more clearly alluded to the singer's legal trouble with her ex, writing: "And she lived happily ever after." Ventura and Combs, who is currently locked up at a detention center in Brooklyn, had a highly publicized relationship that lasted for over a decade.

They first crossed paths in 2005 when she was 19 years old and he was 37. He then signed her to his label Bad Boy Records, and their toxic romance continued on and off between 2007 and 2018. In 2023, the singer filed a lawsuit against the disgraced rapper, accusing him of years of abuse, control, and manipulation. She also alleged their relationship involved physical, emotional, and psychological abuse.

The suit further accused Combs of harassment and coercion, claiming he used his influence and power to control her life and career. They ultimately settled out of court for an undisclosed amount just one day after she filed her lawsuit against him in November 2023.

Ventura broke the news they had settled in a statement at the time. She said: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.

Source: MEGA Ventura and Combs had a toxic, on and off relationship for over a decade.

"I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support." Combs, who denied all allegations against him, also wrote: "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

While matters were settled, a disturbing video from 2016 was released to the public in May 2024 – showing Combs violently assaulting Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel. The footage, which was compiled from multiple camera angles, showed the music mogul pushing, kicking, and dragging his ex during an altercation that she described in her lawsuit.

Ventura's suit read: "He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. "He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."

Ventura also alleged Combs paid the InterContinental Hotel $50k for the security footage. Combs is currently in jail awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges, set for May 2025. He has been accused of abusing and blackmailing several women over a span of 15 years.

Source: CNN A leaked video showed the jailed rapper abusing his then-girlfriend in the hallway of an L.A. hotel.