EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Is DONE! How Rapper is Being Targeted By Cabal of Showbiz, Business and Politics Power-Players on Secret WhatsApp Groups to Kill His Career for Good After Nazi Rants — With Backing of Donald Trump

Tech heavyweight Daniel Starr has revealed secret WhatsApp groups had been set up by high-profile people across entertainment, fashion, tech and politics who were outraged by the rapper's vile anti-Semitic posts in which he proclaimed "I LOVE HITLER”, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump and a cabal of leading politicians and business moguls are plotting "behind the scenes" in a bid to take down Kanye West's business interests following his shocking hate-filled rants.

Starr also claimed he had spoken to White House insiders who told him President Trump had taken Kanye's comments "very seriously" and was "not playing around" when it came to anti-Semitism .

He added outrage over Ye's three-day X rampage, in which he also claimed he had "dominion" over his wife Bianca Censori , saying rape victims were liars, and accused sex trafficker Sean "Diddy" Combs should be free, had reached the "very top of government."

Our sources back multi-millionaire entrepreneur Starr's allegation manufacturing companies will no longer produce clothing products for West's brand – and said his music will "disappear" from streaming platforms.

We can also reveal powerful groups have been working together to ensure the shamed Yeezy founder could not conduct business in the States.

Starr, 45, went on: “A number of WhatsApp groups have been set up that I’m part of, with people that are very significant in tech, in Hollywood, in real estate, people who are super influential in government, people who work at the big streaming platforms, people from all of the major U.S. companies and I can assure you the right thing is happening.

"Kanye is done. He just will not be able to conduct business in this country in the way he used to. There is a lot happening behind the scenes to ensure this.

"I work with a number of people in the manufacturing and production of clothing for Kanye and they are not going to be doing production for him any longer. I've spoken directly to them.

"And I'm involved in a bunch of different fashion companies and other companies that do manufacturing and production here in the States. And the only way that he will be able to continue doing anything in fashion is if he takes it overseas.

"And there will be tremendous tariffs on that. So he'll have an extremely difficult time conducting any sort of real business. He's going to need to go outside the US to do that. And the pressure from the US government is going to make it nearly impossible for him to do what he does."

Our source said: "Starr is right – Kanye will be lucky to get a job at McDonald's soon!"