Rihanna Dramatically Breaks Silence After Partner A$AP Rocky is Found Not Guilty in Shocking Gun Case — After Rapper Goes Viral For Jumping on Her As He Celebrated

Photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Source: MEGA

The couple has been together since 2019 and share two sons together.

Feb. 19 2025, Updated 10:58 a.m. ET

Feb. 19 2025, Updated 10:58 a.m. ET

Rihanna has broken her silence after her longtime partner A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty in his shocking gun case.

RadarOnline.com can report the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, jumped into the Umbrella singer's arms once the verdict was read in the courtroom.

rihanna asap trial
Source: MEGA

The rapped jumped into the singer's arms in the courtroom.

On Tuesday afternoon, the rapper and Rihanna were left emotional after a jury returned the verdict after deliberating for just three hours.

As A$AP Rocky left the courtroom with Rihanna by his side, he reportedly told the jurors: "Thank y'all for saving my life."

In a short statement released on her Instagram, the “Umbrella” singer wrote: "The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by his mercy."

The couple reportedly got together in 2019 and share two sons together – RZA and Riot.

rihanna asap trial
Source: MEGA

The singer was fully supportive of her longtime partner.

Speaking outside the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Mayers shared similar sentiments, telling the press: "First of all, I got to thank God. We want to thank God first, you know what I’m saying? And I really want to thank the jury for making the right decision.

"I’m just so thankful. This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been crazy, for the past four years, but I’m thankful, nonetheless, I’m thankful. Blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talkin’ to y’all. Thank you. All praise to God."

As previously reported, the rapper was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

He was accused of firing a semiautomatic weapon at Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, near a Hollywood hotel in 2021, injuring the hand of his former childhood friend and collaborator.

If convicted, he could have been sentenced to decades behind bars.

rihanna asap trial
Source: Law & Crime YouTube

The rapper was overjoyed after hearing the verdict.

Just days before the verdict was reached, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported the billionaire singer and businesswoman was doing everything she can to keep her man out of jail – not matter what it cost.

According to our source, Rihanna was "pouring money into his legal defense" to prevent her longtime partner being put behind bars.

The insider said: "His legal expenses have already run into the hundreds of thousands, but she's not even blinking.

"She's very quick to deny she's paying for everything, but that fools no one. Rumor has it she's helping him out in every area – we're talking private jets, lifestyle expenses, cars, jewelry, bodyguards."

While the Fenty founder, who is worth $1.4billion, can definitely help with paying a bill or two for her man to help with his legal bills – it's leaving some of her close friends worried.

The insider added: "The word is there are people in her life who think she's making a mistake and should just kick the guy to the curb, but that's not an option in her eyes."

