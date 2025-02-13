Bonnie Blue Bites Back at Being Torn Apart Over 'Putting 1,056 Men at Risk' by Having Unprotected Sex at Start of 'Record-Breaking' Gangbang: 'It Was Probably Going to Happen at Some Point!'

Bonnie Blue is firing back after "putting 1,056 men at risk" during her wild sex marathon. The OnlyFans star admitted the first man in her 12-hour sexual escapade didn’t use a condom, later insisting the bedroom mistake didn't put her other partners at risk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/INSTAGRAM Blue claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in one day, beating Lisa Sparks' record.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue, who claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in one day, recently opened up about the shocking sex stunt that has catapulted her publicity. The 25-year-old fired back at the online backlash after breaking the record once held by Lisa Sparks, who had sex with 919 men in 24 hours back in 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/INSTAGRAM The British OnlyFans star confessed she didn't wear a condom with her first partner.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, some have questioned the exact number of men, with many critics calling it "impossible." Still, in a post-game interview of sorts on Instagram, Blue confessed to documentary filmmaker Lee Spooner the attempt didn't start as planned – when she forgot to make sure the first guy was wearing protection.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue shared: "Number one out of 1,057 went in raw" before trying to justify what happened, "I'm bent over. At this point, I've got like six other guys in front of me. "My hands are busy, my mouth is busy, and then I turn around and I’m like, wait, you're not wrapped up!"

Article continues below advertisement

Now further explaining the condom debacle, the adult actress joked: "What are the chances it was going to be the first one? "It was probably going to happen regardless. After a length of 12 hours, there was probably somebody that, you know, could have potentially gone in without a condom. "And yes, that happened to be the first person."

Article continues below advertisement

Health officials have barely been able to wrap their heads around Blue's condom confession – pointing out how her lack of responsibility put everyone after at risk of getting a sexually transmitted infection. One sexual health expert said Blue's blasé behavior raised a massive red flag, explaining: "Individuals with five or more sexual partners are eight times more likely to have an STI.

Article continues below advertisement

"While Bonnie did use protection with every other partner, some STIs such as herpes and HPV can be spread through skin-to-skin contact." Blue owned up to her mistake, but the record-seeker simply chalked it up to an overly-excited partner.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/INSTAGRAM Blue joked it was 'bound to happen' that one of her many partners wouldn't have a condom on during the sex marathon.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue said: "I think like when you're in the moment, from the guy's perspective and they're getting excited, they just sort of forget, which is completely normal." She disclosed the event was tightly timed, with each man given just 40 seconds – which meant she only managed to climax four times during the entire ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue also said she was focused on her partners’ pleasure rather than her own – explaining how climaxing wasn’t her priority during the record-breaking marathon. She dished: "Obviously, I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, but I probably orgasmed about four times."

Article continues below advertisement

The aftermath of the alleged event seemed to take a toll on Blue as well, as she revealed how she physically felt following the lengthy sex session. She said: "I was expecting to feel more sore, you know, if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore? I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers, but I actually haven't whatsoever. And I'm the first to take painkillers. "The thing that feels the most sore is my legs."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite rumors of Blue's marathon leading to the end of her marriage to Oliver Davidson, she revealed they had been separated for years before she became a sex worker. She clarified Davidson is still supportive and proud of her, despite reports claiming otherwise.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram Health experts say the lack of protection could've led to her other suitors getting an STD.