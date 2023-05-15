J Lo's Films Top Streaming Platforms as Husband Ben Affleck's Movie Tanks at Box Office Amid Marriage Woes

Shotgun Wedding, the 2022 action-packed romantic comedy in which she stars alongside Josh Duhamel, also was a big success on Amazon Prime after dropping in January.

Bennifer notably starred in Gigli back in 2003, which bombed at the box office, but they were still grateful it brought them closer together.

Affleck has always been supportive of Lopez's career as well as work ethic, praising it as "extraordinary" during an InStyle interview in 2021. J Lo often attends his movie events as well, gushing over Affleck in Venice that year when he premiered a new film.

Rumors have been swirling that there is trouble in paradise for the lovebirds, who have been married for less than a year after rekindling their romance decades after calling off their first engagement.