J Lo's Films Top Streaming Platforms as Husband Ben Affleck's Movie Tanks at Box Office Amid Marriage Woes
Jennifer Lopez is taking over the streaming world with two of her films reaching the top spot shortly after their release while her husband Ben Affleck's latest flick tanked at the box office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
His thriller/mystery movie Hypnotic brought in a measly $2.3 million this past weekend, a massive loss for its two independent production companies, which invested $65 million. The reviews were not much better, scoring 38 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Fortunately, Affleck's other 2023 drama Air performed much better among critics and in theaters following its April release, earning $85 million worldwide so far while costing around $90 million to produce.
Meanwhile, J Lo is thriving with her movie The Mother, which is at #1 on Netflix in several countries right now after premiering on the streaming giant on May 12.
Shotgun Wedding, the 2022 action-packed romantic comedy in which she stars alongside Josh Duhamel, also was a big success on Amazon Prime after dropping in January.
Bennifer notably starred in Gigli back in 2003, which bombed at the box office, but they were still grateful it brought them closer together.
Affleck has always been supportive of Lopez's career as well as work ethic, praising it as "extraordinary" during an InStyle interview in 2021. J Lo often attends his movie events as well, gushing over Affleck in Venice that year when he premiered a new film.
Rumors have been swirling that there is trouble in paradise for the lovebirds, who have been married for less than a year after rekindling their romance decades after calling off their first engagement.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Lopez is "bothered" by Affleck constantly chewing nicotine gum in his effort to kick his longtime habit of smoking cigarettes, according to insiders who said she does support his choice to quit.
Furthermore, the pair were seen having a tense exchange earlier this month while stopped at a red light in Beverly Hills.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Adding to the speculation was a viral video showing the Argo actor looking frustrated with Lopez, appearing to slam the passenger door shut after she stepped inside.
In spite of the rumored tension, J Lo and Affleck appear to be working through any issues that may arise. The duo was seen spending time with both of their moms for Mother's Day, enjoying a fun-filled family outing together on Sunday in Los Angeles.