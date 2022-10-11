'She Hasn't Forgotten': Jennifer Lopez Still Making Ben Affleck Pay For Party Boy Past
Gun-shy Jennifer Lopez can't shake the memory of Ben Affleck's bad boy behavior — so she's making him pay the price for his past by ponying up for everything they do, tipsters tattled.
Despite marrying Affleck in July following their speedy reunion, J Lo hasn't forgotten her new husband's strip club romp that drove them apart nearly two decades ago — and she's making him pay to stay in her good graces, insiders spilled.
"She hasn't forgotten or completely forgiven him, so this is her way of reminding him there is a cost to his behavior," one source revealed.
The superstars originally got engaged in November 2002, but 8 months later, spies snitched that the then-boozy Batman star had a wild night at a Vancouver strip club and later partied with gals at a pal's home.
At the time, insiders said Affleck and J Lo had a vicious fight — just four days before their planned $2 million wedding.
A tipster dished the Let's Get Loud singer told the Pearl Harbor hunk his behavior put her through hell. According to insiders, the scandal caused the pair to postpone their nuptials and later call it quits!
While the Hustlers hottie took him back 18 years later — after kicking her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez to the curb for his alleged wandering eye — sources said the pop star won't let go of her anger.
Insiders snitched the Love Don't Cost a Thing songbird is worth a whopping $400 million, compared to Affleck's more modest $150 million fortune — but she's making him pick up the tab for anything and everything they do!
The couple has been virtually inseparable since giving their romance a second chance, but sources whispered the domineering diva keeps her clean-and-sober husband on a short leash that she undoubtedly made him pay for.
"He's like her personal bank account," a spy stressed. "He pays for their private jet flights, their vacations, hotels, lavish gifts from clothing to jewelry, and fine dining whenever they go out.
"The limos are all on his tab, too, and he's always buying her things. It's pretty ironic since he's not worth nearly what she is — but he knows he's paying off an emotional, as well as financial, debt."
This comes on the heels of rumors Affleck is "not happy" in their three-month marriage with sources claiming the pair have been fighting nonstop since exchanging vows. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, one issue they can't agree on is the Argo actor's smoking habit.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the pal explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
Affleck and J Lo are also struggling to juggle the demands of their busy careers and the stress of blending their two families. He co-parents Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while she shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with her third husband, Marc Anthony.
"They're back to the grind of work and parenting," the pal said. "Reality has set in."