Blake Lively Continues $400Million 'Harassment' Action Against Justin Baldoni With Actress' New Legal Filing Stating Two Co-Stars Will Back Her Claims — As She & Ryan Reynolds Are Compared to 'Hamas'

Her filing further claimed she has alleged "evidence detailing the threats, harassment, and intimidation" of not only herself but "numerous innocent bystanders" on set.

Also in her filing, she alleged producer Steve Sarowitz, who co-founded Wayferer Studios with Baldoni, compared her and husband Ryan Reynolds to "Hamas."

The filing claimed Sarowitz "confessed to a third party that if Ms. Lively or Mr. Reynolds 'ever cross the line, ever, then I will go after them.'"

Sarowitz allegedly told the third party: "I will protect the studio like Israel protected itself from Hamas. There were 39,000 dead bodies. There will be two dead bodies when I'm done. Minimum. Not dead, but you're dead to me. So that kind of dead. But dead to a lot of people."