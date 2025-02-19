Blake Lively Continues $400Million 'Harassment' Action Against Justin Baldoni With Actress' New Legal Filing Stating Two Co-Stars Will Back Her Claims — As She & Ryan Reynolds Are Compared to 'Hamas'
Blake Lively has claimed she has two female co-stars from It Ends With Us who are willing to back up her sexual harassment claims against Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lively, 37, made the claim in an amended complaint filed on Tuesday, February 19, as part of her lawsuit against Baldoni, 41.
A spokesperson for the Gossip Girl alum noted her complaint does not name the two alleged witnesses or include any screenshots of text messages in order to protect their identities.
They said: "Importantly, however, these victim-witnesses have given Ms. Lively permission to share their communications in the Amended Complaint as they are laid out, and they will testify and produce documents in the discovery process."
The complaint reportedly includes "significant contemporaneous evidence" showing the actress was not alone in feeling uncomfortable about alleged misconduct on set, as well as "corroboration of her original claims."
Her filing further claimed she has alleged "evidence detailing the threats, harassment, and intimidation" of not only herself but "numerous innocent bystanders" on set.
Also in her filing, she alleged producer Steve Sarowitz, who co-founded Wayferer Studios with Baldoni, compared her and husband Ryan Reynolds to "Hamas."
The filing claimed Sarowitz "confessed to a third party that if Ms. Lively or Mr. Reynolds 'ever cross the line, ever, then I will go after them.'"
Sarowitz allegedly told the third party: "I will protect the studio like Israel protected itself from Hamas. There were 39,000 dead bodies. There will be two dead bodies when I'm done. Minimum. Not dead, but you're dead to me. So that kind of dead. But dead to a lot of people."
Lively followed the sexual harassment against Baldoni, who directed the film, in December, prompting the 41-year-old to file a $400million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds.
Baldoni additionally filed a $250million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for reporting on Lively's claims.
While the lawsuit has brought an avalanche of negative press down on both Lively and Baldoni, both have been relentless in their pursuit of justice and declined to skip mediation efforts.
Last month, a judge scheduled a trial date for both of their lawsuits for March 2026.
Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, recently discussed the possibility of mediation during an appearance on the Hot Mics With Billy Bush podcast.
Freedman explained: "The question was asked about whether he would be willing to go to mediation and whether we were open to that, and our answer to that was, 'no.'
"We are not willing to do anything until Justin is cleared of being called a predator, a sexual harasser. Until that is determined to have not happened, we will be doing this."
In a follow-up question, Bush asked the attorney: "What is most important to Justin? The $400 million or some kind of financial settlement to make up for...has he lost work? Have people backed away from him for a future project?"
Freedman said his client's company has lost "a substantial amount of work," though he did not specify any projects.
When Bush asked if Baldoni was seeking an "apology" from his co-star with his countersuit, Freeman said: "I think he wants a determination, I know he wants a determination.
"That he did not engage in the behavior that has been alleged, and that he did not engage in sexual harassment or create a smear campaign."