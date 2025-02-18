Ryan Reynolds' Decision to Poke Fun at Wife Blake Lively's $400Million 'Harassment' Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni Slammed for 'Minimizing' Her Claims — And 'Dissuading Abuse Victims From Coming Forward'

Ryan Reynolds has all eyes on him after poking fun at his wife's legal troubles. At the SNL 50th Anniversary Special on Sunday, the actor made light of Blake Lively's bitter feud with Justin Baldoni – leading experts to accuse him of downplaying her claims and potentially discouraging abuse victims from speaking out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Experts have criticized Reynolds for trivializing Lively's claims and possibly discouraging abuse victims from coming forward.

Article continues below advertisement

Lively, 37, made her first public appearance since filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Baldoni, 41, at the star-studded broadcast alongside her husband. At one point, presenters Tina Fey and Amy Poehler called on Reynolds, 48, to ask a question from the audience – prompting him to stand up.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC The actor seemingly alluded to Lively's legal battle being in the headlines while appearing on SNL's 50th Anniversary Special.

Article continues below advertisement

After the comedians asked him how things were going, Reynolds seemingly nodded to the storm of headlines surrounding him and Lively. He responded: "Great – why, what have you heard?" Lively swiftly turned to her husband with a look of surprise, but soon after, she flashed a small smile – leaving many wondering if she was aware of the joke.

Article continues below advertisement

The response from viewers was harsh, with many accusing the Hollywood power couple of leveraging their influence to regain public support after months of negative press. Shari Botwin, LCSW and author of Thriving After Trauma: Stories of Living and Healing, cautioned Reynolds may have crossed a line with his joke and noted his choice to downplay his wife's serious allegations creates distance between him and Lively.

Article continues below advertisement

She explained: "Jokes about sexual harassment reinforce rape culture, and further silences victims. "It minimizes and discredits their experience, perpetuating the idea that "no one will believe me or take me seriously.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Baldoni and Lively's battle first erupted in December.

Article continues below advertisement

"Joking about sexual harassment insinuates that the victim is to blame, making it even more unlikely that someone will come forward. It normalizes and excuses this type of behavior." She added: "Reynolds may have stepped out of line by mocking his wife's lawsuit. People tend to joke about issues involving sexual violence because they are uncomfortable, or they do not understand the impact. "Jokes made by Reynolds about his wife's lawsuit minimizes her claims and distances Reynolds from being her partner in a situation that is Blake's alleged reality."

Article continues below advertisement

Manhattan therapist Jonathan Alpert suggested the Deadpool & Wolverine star may have used humor to cope with the uncomfortable situation, noting his quick wit as part of his personality. However, he cautioned how with serious allegations like sexual harassment, humor can easily cross the line into minimizing the issue.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Alpert added: "While his intention may not have been harmful, public figures have to be mindful of how their words can be interpreted, especially on sensitive topics." Lively filed an 80-page civil complaint in December 2023 and a federal lawsuit on December 31, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

She claimed he showed explicit content, made inappropriate remarks about her appearance, and engaged in unwanted physical contact while filming a scene for their romantic drama. Baldoni responded with a $400million countersuit, accusing Lively, her husband, and their publicist of defamation and extortion. Lively's lawsuit also alleged Baldoni made intrusive sexual inquiries.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Baldoni has denied all allegations an said Reynolds and Lively have undermined his direction.