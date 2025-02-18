Ozzy Osbourne's Heartbreaking Dying Wish Revealed: How Rock Survivor, 76, is Determined to Walk on Stage One More Time With Band Black Sabbath For Their Goodbye Gig
Ozzy Osbourne is ready to rock one last time, RadarOnline.com can report, but it will only be on his own terms.
The legendary lead singer of Black Sabbath has been ravaged by health issues including Parkinson's disease, and can no longer walk.
Amid his devastating diagnosis, Osbourne will reunite with his Black Sabbath bandmates one last time for a farewell concert on July 5 in England.
Guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward will join the 76-year-old for a show in Birmingham, the English city in which the band formed in 1968. The event, which they are calling "Back to the Beginning," will be the band's first concert together in 20 years.
The blockbuster lineup includes performances from the likes of Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pantera, and other heavy metal heavyweights.
But Osbourne has sadly revealed that he will not be able to join his bandmates for much more than a few cameo appearances.
Speaking on his SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer revealed during his "Ozzy Speaks" segment his participation will have to be limited.
He said: "I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."
Osbourne continued: "I am trying to get back on my feet. When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things."
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, the veteran rocker's health has worsened in recent months, with his legs being most affected.
His wife Sharon gave an update on his condition while announcing her the farewell performance: "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this.
"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs.
"But his voice is as good as it's ever been."
Ozzy and Sharon, 72, are due to move back to the U.K. next month after spending the past two decades in Los Angeles.
Speaking about his condition recently, Ozzy said: "I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive.
"I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn't make it."
And he's planning on giving his final show everything he can – even if it kills him.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Ozzy has said plenty of times that he'd be happy to die on stage, that's where his heart and soul lie. But people around him worry that if he pushes himself for this concert, he could end up a goner."
Still, even with the known risk, the insider said Ozzy knows the show must go on: "There's no talking him out of it. He's got his heart set on doing one more show to say a proper goodbye."