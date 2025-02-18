Ozzy Osbourne's Heartbreaking Dying Wish Revealed: How Rock Survivor, 76, is Determined to Walk on Stage One More Time With Band Black Sabbath For Their Goodbye Gig

Amid his devastating diagnosis, Osbourne will reunite with his Black Sabbath bandmates one last time for a farewell concert on July 5 in England.

Guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward will join the 76-year-old for a show in Birmingham, the English city in which the band formed in 1968. The event, which they are calling "Back to the Beginning," will be the band's first concert together in 20 years.

The blockbuster lineup includes performances from the likes of Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pantera, and other heavy metal heavyweights.

But Osbourne has sadly revealed that he will not be able to join his bandmates for much more than a few cameo appearances.

Speaking on his SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer revealed during his "Ozzy Speaks" segment his participation will have to be limited.

He said: "I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."