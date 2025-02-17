BREAKING: Candice Bergen's Husband Marshall Rose Dead at 88 After Complications With Parkinson's Disease — As He's Remembered for His 'Strength and Resilience'
Candice Bergen's husband, Marshall Rose, has died aged 88, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Murphy Brown star's husband reportedly passed away at home in New York on Saturday, February 15, after complications with Parkinson's.
Bergen, 78, and Rose married in 2000 and were going to celebrate their 25th anniversary in June.
A rep for the real estate developer said he "died peacefully at home in the early hours of February 15, surrounded by loved ones."
His obituary revealed: "After many years of extraordinary strength and resilience, he passed from complications with Parkinson's disease."
The touching tribute further noted Rose had a fierce "dedication to New York City and the people who live there guided his career, philanthropy, and personal life."
