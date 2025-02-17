What REALLY Happened in Last Moments of 'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein Tragic Surgery-Addicted Weeks — And the Valentine's Day Surprise Her Estranged Kids Never Saw Coming
Lloyd Klein, the fiancé of Jocelyn Wildenstein – also known as 'Catwoman' – has revealed the final moments of the socialite before her tragic ending.
Wildenstein died in Paris in December 2024 at the age of 84, due to a pulmonary embolism, but now the world is learning what her last days on earth were like, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
‘It is very shocking to wake up next to your other half, and she’s cold. She’s not alive anymore," Klein recalled during an interview with the outlet Tatler.
"The whole world stops when this happens. Nothing makes sense any more. So how am I doing? I’m dealing with it, but I’m not really realizing or accepting it. I’m devastated. When I go to bed, I have tears just going like this," he continued, as he traced tears across his cheeks according to the outlet.
Wildenstein caught the attention of many around the world due to her excessive plastic surgery procedures over the years, something that Klein wishes she wasn't only known for.
The 58-year-old said: "Jocelyne was the opposite of what people think of her. We have a very, very, very intense relationship. We were in love from day one. We were a serious couple. Age never made a difference between us, although it was criticized all over the press.
"We spent 22 years, 24/7 together – in and out, because sometimes, like any couple, we fight. But I was her best friend, her best ally, her lover. She is very faithful. Very loving. The nicest person you will ever meet. I talk in the present because I cannot realize that she is gone. I feel that I have lost a lot."
He added: "... I do not accept any comments about her being “Catwoman”. She was not just Jocelyne Wildenstein the surgical face. Jocelyn sold paintings, she went to every single meeting with [Alec Wildenstein’s] clients – the biggest names on the planet."
Klein also gave readers a look into Wilderstein's final moments, as the couple caused a media stir in Paris with their return, taking public dates night after night and attending fashion shows.
Wilderstein also returned to a Chanel show for the first time since her divorce from Alec N. Wildenstein in 1999 – the pair welcomed two kids, Diane and Alec Jr. during their relationship.
"That was beautiful: she got her front row seat at Chanel and the press started to understand she was around. So they started following us all over Paris non stop," Klein recalled.
He continued: "She loved the attention, as opposed to before where she refused every single photograph. It’s as if she felt that those were her last moments – she was enjoying every single minute and she was very, very happy."
During her last days, Klein also brought her back to the same place her former husband had proposed.
"It was emotional for her, because it was where her ex-husband asked her to get married and where she created a family and an empire. She left a big print in this world," he said.
Klein had big plans for his partner's Valentine's Day gift – and it would have included her kids.
He revealed: "She had [ordered] a custom made dress from Alaïa for Valentine’s and we were planning to spend two months in Kenya."
The pair would have rented wildlife conservatory Ol Jogi through one of their companies and revisit the ranch she had built, now managed by Alec Jr.
"That would have been a surprise for the children… She made a fairy tale there from scratch," Klein said.
Despite a previous report that Wildenstein's ashes would be laid to rest alongside her family, Klein revealed he is "keeping her ashes next to me."