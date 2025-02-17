What REALLY Happened in Last Moments of 'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein Tragic Surgery-Addicted Weeks — And the Valentine's Day Surprise Her Estranged Kids Never Saw Coming

Wildenstein died in Paris in December 2024 at the age of 84, due to a pulmonary embolism, but now the world is learning what her last days on earth were like, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lloyd Klein , the fiancé of Jocelyn Wildenstein – also known as 'Catwoman' – has revealed the final moments of the socialite before her tragic ending.

Wildenstein caught the attention of many around the world due to her excessive plastic surgery procedures over the years, something that Klein wishes she wasn't only known for.

"The whole world stops when this happens. Nothing makes sense any more. So how am I doing? I’m dealing with it, but I’m not really realizing or accepting it. I’m devastated. When I go to bed, I have tears just going like this," he continued, as he traced tears across his cheeks according to the outlet.

‘It is very shocking to wake up next to your other half, and she’s cold. She’s not alive anymore," Klein recalled during an interview with the outlet Tatler .

The 58-year-old said: "Jocelyne was the opposite of what people think of her. We have a very, very, very intense relationship. We were in love from day one. We were a serious couple. Age never made a difference between us, although it was criticized all over the press.

"We spent 22 years, 24/7 together – in and out, because sometimes, like any couple, we fight. But I was her best friend, her best ally, her lover. She is very faithful. Very loving. The nicest person you will ever meet. I talk in the present because I cannot realize that she is gone. I feel that I have lost a lot."

He added: "... I do not accept any comments about her being “Catwoman”. She was not just Jocelyne Wildenstein the surgical face. Jocelyn sold paintings, she went to every single meeting with [Alec Wildenstein’s] clients – the biggest names on the planet."