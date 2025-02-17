Colin Jost's Shocking Sean 'Diddy' Combs Joke: Comic Tells Star-Studded 'SNL' Guests They 'Went to the Parties' In Reference to Jailed Rapper's 'Freak-Offs'

SNL's highly anticipated anniversary special played out like an extended version of the usual variety show, complete with a Weekend Update news segment.

However, anchor Collin Jost seemed to lose the crowd quickly with an opening barb aimed at Combs.

Jost joked: "There are so many famous hosts and musical guests here tonight that some huge names have to watch (the show) from Studio 8G next door – as well as from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn."

Over his shoulder suddenly appeared a picture of Combs, who was the musical guest on SNL in 1998.

The response seemed to have taken Jost by surprise. The few chuckles devolved into groans sweeping through the audience, leading Jost to reply: "Oh, you went to the parties. Okay."