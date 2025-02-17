Colin Jost's Shocking Sean 'Diddy' Combs Joke: Comic Tells Star-Studded 'SNL' Guests They 'Went to the Parties' In Reference to Jailed Rapper's 'Freak-Offs'
Not everyone was laughing at Sunday night's big celebration for the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, RadarOnline.com can report.
There were audible groans from the distinguished celebrity guests at the show after a joke referencing Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared to hit a little too close to home.
SNL's highly anticipated anniversary special played out like an extended version of the usual variety show, complete with a Weekend Update news segment.
However, anchor Collin Jost seemed to lose the crowd quickly with an opening barb aimed at Combs.
Jost joked: "There are so many famous hosts and musical guests here tonight that some huge names have to watch (the show) from Studio 8G next door – as well as from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn."
Over his shoulder suddenly appeared a picture of Combs, who was the musical guest on SNL in 1998.
The response seemed to have taken Jost by surprise. The few chuckles devolved into groans sweeping through the audience, leading Jost to reply: "Oh, you went to the parties. Okay."
Diddy's now-famous "freak-off" parties are rumored to have been attended by many Hollywood big wigs, whose identities are still largely unknown – for now.
Online reaction to the joke targeted those hidden hotshots.
One person tweeted: "SNL lost its charm a while ago…I wonder how many people who worked on that set went to the Diddy parties."
Another person echoed: "The actors that do these types of skits for SNL are always the ones that hung with Jeffrey Epstein or P. Diddy…."
While a third added on: "Can’t wait for the Epstein and Diddy lists to come out, half of that SNL cast will be put in prison."
While names have not been confirmed, plenty of celebs have been thrown about as Diddy partygoers.
R&B singer and songwriter Jaguar Wright previously claimed several celebrities were included in a video from one of the parties, including Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Nikki Minaj, and Drake.
Jumanji actor and comedian Kevin Hart was recently caught on camera "hosting" one of Diddy's "freak off" parties while resting next to a bathtub, speaking to the camera and holding up a microphone, while a scantily clad female partygoer sat alongside him.
During the clip, one of the girl's hair went up in flames after catching fire on a freaka candle placed around the tub.
Hart is heard assuring she was okay and joked about how "appropriate safety measures" have been put in place.
At one point in the video, the actor was seen next to Diddy and his bed and said: "If we can, let's just move the camera a little this way. I don't want my shot to even come close to the bed at all."
That 70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher has also gone viral after an old video of him discussing Diddy's infamous parties resurfaced on social media.
During an interview on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, Kutcher told the host, "I've got a lot I can't tell, so, um, I can't tell that one either. I mean, I'm actually cycling through them... Diddy party stories, man. That was like some weird memory lane."
There is no suggestion that Ashton was involved in any improperness.
Since his arrest on federal sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, Combs has been hit with several civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, harassment, and sex trafficking.
Combs has denied all accusations against him – and despite his legal team's best efforts, he's been denied bail three times since arriving at MDC Brooklyn.