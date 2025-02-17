Melania Trump Set to Earn at Least $28MILLION From Amazon in Documentary Deal Atter 'Selling Sponsorships' For Film
First Lady Melania Trump is set to turn a pretty penny, after agreeing on a $40million deal with Amazon to license a documentary film about her life.
And in true Trump fashion, RadarOnline.com can reveal the former model is hoping to bank even more big bucks by selling off sponsorship opportunities for the project.
Melania is set for a $40million payday to film a docuseries which is expected to be released in theaters and on Prime Video later this year.
Of that, she'll personally pocket a cool $28million all for herself.
But the 54-year-old is looking for more money, and has reportedly told blue-chip CEOs they'd get a special name drop at the end of the film for the low price of at least $10million.
As an added bonus, CEOs who agree to pay for the sponsorship would be invited to the documentary’s premier.
The $40million deal includes the documentary and a two-to-three-episode follow-up docuseries on Melania, who will act as executive producer.
It's the latest public relations move for Melania, who released a self-titled memoir last year and recently promoted her line of Christmas ornaments and jewelry.
Melania often avoids the political spotlight – largely remaining out of sight on her husband Donald's, presidential campaign.
But she has embarked on her own venture, promoting her personal brand.
The collaboration between Melania and Amazon comes as the brand's founder, Jeff Bezos, cozied up to the incoming president.
Bezos recently met with Donald at his Mar-a-Lago residence and announced Amazon would donate $1million to the politician's inaugural fund.
During his first administration, Bezos and the president-elect butted heads.
Donald criticized Bezos for political coverage at The Washington Post, which Bezos also owns.
Born in Slovenia, Melania (née Knauss) moved to New York City in 1996 to pursue a modeling career. Two years later, she met Donald at Paolo Zampolli's party at Kit Kat Club during Fashion Week.
Donald — who had separated from his second wife, Marla Maples — asked for then-28-year-old Melania's phone number, but she refused to share it.
She told Harper's Bazaar: “I said: 'I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.' I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me — if it was a business number, what is this? I’m not doing business with you."
They began dating shortly after.
After some rocky years, The Apprentice star popped the question to Melania at the 2004 Met Gala and gave her a 15-carat diamond engagement ring.
Melania said of the proposal: "It was a great surprise. We are very happy together."
Months after the engagement, Donald and Melania exchanged vows in Palm Beach, Fla. They extended the celebration and hosted a reception at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
During a joint appearance on Larry King Live, Melania said: "It was a great chemistry and energy. We had a great time and start (sic) to talk ... Something was there right away."
Donald added: "We just have a really good relationship."