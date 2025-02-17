Melania Trump Set to Earn at Least $28MILLION From Amazon in Documentary Deal Atter 'Selling Sponsorships' For Film

Melania is set for a $40million payday to film a docuseries which is expected to be released in theaters and on Prime Video later this year.

Of that, she'll personally pocket a cool $28million all for herself.

But the 54-year-old is looking for more money, and has reportedly told blue-chip CEOs they'd get a special name drop at the end of the film for the low price of at least $10million.

As an added bonus, CEOs who agree to pay for the sponsorship would be invited to the documentary’s premier.