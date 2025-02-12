BLOND:ISH and Chris Stussy Ignite Dubai’s Music Scene at FIVE Hotels and Resorts

Dubai’s evolution from a modest desert strip to a global tourism powerhouse is nothing short of remarkable. In just a few decades, the city has transformed with towering skyscrapers and man-made palm islands replacing its once barren landscape.

A more recent change, however, is the rise of Dubai’s vibrant dance and music scene. With an influx of international tourists and Western expats, demand for world-class music acts has soared, and FIVE Hotels and Resorts has emerged as a key player in meeting this demand.

In the UAE, strict regulations mean only registered hotels can serve alcohol, but FIVE has created an environment where top-tier music performances can be enjoyed alongside luxury resort amenities. Guests can experience world-renowned DJs while indulging in fine dining, poolside service, cocktails, massages, and Dubai’s perfect weather.

In February, international DJs BLOND:ISH and Chris Stussy performed at TWO of FIVE’s resorts less than 24 hours apart. Here’s a closer look at RADAR ONLINE’s weekend stay: