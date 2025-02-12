BLOND:ISH and Chris Stussy Ignite Dubai’s Music Scene at FIVE Hotels and Resorts
Dubai’s evolution from a modest desert strip to a global tourism powerhouse is nothing short of remarkable. In just a few decades, the city has transformed with towering skyscrapers and man-made palm islands replacing its once barren landscape.
A more recent change, however, is the rise of Dubai’s vibrant dance and music scene. With an influx of international tourists and Western expats, demand for world-class music acts has soared, and FIVE Hotels and Resorts has emerged as a key player in meeting this demand.
In the UAE, strict regulations mean only registered hotels can serve alcohol, but FIVE has created an environment where top-tier music performances can be enjoyed alongside luxury resort amenities. Guests can experience world-renowned DJs while indulging in fine dining, poolside service, cocktails, massages, and Dubai’s perfect weather.
In February, international DJs BLOND:ISH and Chris Stussy performed at TWO of FIVE’s resorts less than 24 hours apart. Here’s a closer look at RADAR ONLINE’s weekend stay:
BLOND:ISH Shines at Pacha ICONS at FIVE LUXE
Canadian DJ and Producer BLOND:ISH (real name Vivie-ann Bakos) is no stranger to the music world. The 43 year old has been rising steadily in the electronic music world over the past few years, more recently becoming the first female resident DJ to headline at Pacha Ibiza. Her highly anticipated set on February 7 at Playa Pacha Pool and Beach Club at FIVE LUXE began at 11pm, giving guests plenty of time to enjoy the hotel’s offerings beforehand.
FIVE LUXE, like much of Dubai, is synonymous with luxury. After a 14-hour flight with Emirates, RADAR ONLINE was greeted with friendly staff, a bottle of champagne, a personalized welcome note, and a hotel robe - a warm welcome that set the tone for the stay.
The hotel boasts an array of dining options. For a casual beer while watching sports, head to Goose Island Tap House. For an Asian fusion experience, try Ronin, helmed by head chef Sin Keun Choi, and be sure to try the Tuna Pizza. Or simply relax by the pool with cocktails at Cielo, offering a laid-back vibe with western favorites.
As the sun sets over JBR, Paradiso Dubai’s rooftop bar is the perfect spot for a cocktail with a view of the Playa Pacha Pool and Beach Club. Praised as the world’s best rooftop bar, Paradiso Dubai creates a visual and sensory experience with its expertly crafted cocktails and unique presentation.
When it was time for BLOND:ISH to take the stage, the crowd was treated to a spectacular show. The Playa Pacha Pool and Beach Club’s open-air venue created an unforgettable atmosphere, with a giant LED screen lighting up the venue with stunning visuals complementing BLOND:ISH’s psychedelic house beats. Her energetic set featured a mix of remixes from artists like La Roux and Moby, along with her own tracks, including her latest single, "Can’t Let You Go."
The performance kicked off a four-month series of international headliners at Playa Pacha, including artists like Keinemusik co-founder, Rampa, CamelPhat, and Black Coffee, making it clear that FIVE LUXE is now a must-visit destination for global music lovers.
Chris Stussy Headlines BOHEMIA PRESENTS at FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH
Less than 24 hours later, renowned DJ and producer Chris Stussy took the stage at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Despite the change in location, the vibe was unmistakably consistent —luxury, world-class hospitality, and a welcoming atmosphere.
The Palm Jumeirah resort, like FIVE LUXE, offers an array of dining and entertainment options. The Penthouse Dubai is one of the standouts, however. The rooftop lounge, restaurant and nightclub, is also home to an in house music studio used by Chris Stussy himself, as well as many other artists. Maiden Shanghai, Praia and NUMÂ are some of the many venues offering world class food and cocktails, while for those into their fitness, the FIVE Palm Jumeirah is also home to one of Dubai’s most impressive outdoor gyms, rivalling the famous “Muscle Beach” in LA.
The night culminated in a high-energy performance at Bohemia Beach Club, one of the Middle East's most impressive open-air music venues. Stussy captivated the crowd with his infectious house beats, packing the dance floor within minutes of his three-hour set.
The weekend’s performances by BLOND:ISH and Stussy showcase FIVE Hotels and Resorts as a major player in Dubai’s music scene. With its unmatched blend of luxury, world-class DJs, and exceptional service, FIVE is setting the standard for the ultimate music and holiday experience.
