EXCLUSIVE: End of Taylor Swift's Power Era? How Her Super Bowl Booing Humiliation is Part of a String of PR Disasters For Pop Phenomenon From Grammys to Blake Lively War — Which Could Spell DISASTER For Her Star Power

Swift has now also had to endure Donald Trump throwing major shade her way after lover Travis Kelce had a night to forget as the Kansas City Chiefs were brushed aside by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Loud boos echoed through the 73,208-capacity Caesars Superdome during America's premier sporting event.

However, the discontent was not rooted in the Kansas City Chiefs' defeat but rather in the unexpected appearance of Swift on the stadium's jumbotron.

As she appeared on the screen, the singer was caught giving an awkward side-eyed expression toward fellow artist Ice Spice amidst the jeers.

The moment drew the attention of President Donald Trump – a massive critic of the singer – who posted a video of the booing on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump remarked: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

Despite the backlash, Swift is supported by a devoted fanbase, including tennis legend Serena Williams, who reassured the pop star: I love you… don’t listen to those booo(s.)”