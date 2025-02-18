EXCLUSIVE: End of Taylor Swift's Power Era? How Her Super Bowl Booing Humiliation is Part of a String of PR Disasters For Pop Phenomenon From Grammys to Blake Lively War — Which Could Spell DISASTER For Her Star Power
Taylor Swift’s once rapidly rising star is seemingly in decline, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and it's barely two months into 2025.
Already the pop phenomenon has been hit with a string of PR disasters in the form of being dragged into pal Blake Lively’s $400million Justin Baldoni lawsuit and being booed at the Super Bowl.
Swift has now also had to endure Donald Trump throwing major shade her way after lover Travis Kelce had a night to forget as the Kansas City Chiefs were brushed aside by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Loud boos echoed through the 73,208-capacity Caesars Superdome during America's premier sporting event.
However, the discontent was not rooted in the Kansas City Chiefs' defeat but rather in the unexpected appearance of Swift on the stadium's jumbotron.
As she appeared on the screen, the singer was caught giving an awkward side-eyed expression toward fellow artist Ice Spice amidst the jeers.
The moment drew the attention of President Donald Trump – a massive critic of the singer – who posted a video of the booing on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Trump remarked: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"
Despite the backlash, Swift is supported by a devoted fanbase, including tennis legend Serena Williams, who reassured the pop star: I love you… don’t listen to those booo(s.)”
Yet, following a notably disappointing evening at the Grammys and an apparent rift with close friend Lively, the 35-year-old star seems to be experiencing a dip in her typically golden touch, which propelled last year’s Eras tour to monumental success.
Just a year ago, Swift enjoyed widespread acclaim as she celebrated the Chiefs' thrilling victory over the San Francisco 49ers, sharing a passionate kiss with star player Kelce, with whom she began dating in September 2023.
However, the current sentiment among football fans increasingly voices concerns that the couple's presence is overshadowing the game itself.
Swift has solidified her presence at NFL games, famously flying 12 hours and crossing 5,000 miles from Tokyo to Las Vegas to attend one of Kelce's matches in February last year.
However, the spotlight on their relationship has raised eyebrows, especially after a recent comment from Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
In November, Stafford expressed frustration over Swift and Kelce's romance overshadowing significant moments within the league.
"I watched my husband work his ass off, and all of these guys who work for the league work their a---- off, and all of a sudden they’re like the sideshow," she lamented – suggesting Swift's presence was "outshining the games."
Her remark played into the narrative that Swift and Kelce are embroiled in a so-called "showmance."
Compounding the situation, a leaked document purportedly outlined a break-up scenario, calling it an "entirely false and fabricated" claim.
The document detailed an announcement about their split, along with a three-day cooling-off period.
Despite the inaccuracy of the document, it has raised questions about the couple's seemingly perfect relationship, with some fans likening their story to that of a Hollywood blockbuster.
Ozzy Osbourne's Heartbreaking Dying Wish Revealed: How Rock Survivor, 76, is Determined to Walk on Stage One More Time With Band Black Sabbath For Their Goodbye Gig
In addition to the media frenzy surrounding her personal life, Swift faced disappointment at the Grammy Awards.
Earlier this month, she left the event empty-handed despite being nominated in six categories, a stark contrast to previous years where she has claimed 14 Grammys.
Recently, rumors have also surfaced regarding Swift's relationship with longtime friend Lively.
Reports indicate Swift has distanced herself from Lively amid the latter's tumultuous legal issues with director and co-star Baldoni over the film It Ends With Us.
As the year unfolds, both Swift’s personal and professional worlds appear to be under scrutiny – leaving fans to speculate on what will come next for their beloved pop icon.