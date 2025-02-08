Anna Kendrick's 'Secret Feud' With Blake Lively Exposed — With Stars 'Clashing Over' How Actress' $400Million Legal Fight With Justin Baldoni is 'Hammering Their New Film Together'

Kendrick and Lively reunited for the sequel of their 2018 comedy thriller, A Simple Favor. However, the movie's promotional tour could has been overshadowed by Lively's legal drama.

Despite the fallout, Lively has reportedly done next to nothing to address the matter with the cast and crew.

A source claimed: "There is a gigantic pink elephant in the room that no one is acknowledging. The backlash to the initial promo has been brutal. There are people protesting and refusing to see it.

"Blake has not addressed this. She has not called the cast to apologize. She has not done anything like that. She has stayed quiet and hidden away.

"She owes Anna an apology. She owes them all an apology."

They also added: "Anna is just over all of it. If Anna was in this position, she would not be letting the film take the fall for her own personal issues."