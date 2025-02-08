Anna Kendrick's 'Secret Feud' With Blake Lively Exposed — With Stars 'Clashing Over' How Actress' $400Million Legal Fight With Justin Baldoni is 'Hammering Their New Film Together'
Anna Kendrick is allegedly furious at Blake Lively for failing to address her ongoing legal drama, believing it will negatively impact their upcoming movie, Another Simple Favor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lively, 37, is currently locked in a tense public battle with her former It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni, 41, after she accused him of sexual harassment and spearheading a smear campaign against her during the 2024 film's press tour.
Kendrick and Lively reunited for the sequel of their 2018 comedy thriller, A Simple Favor. However, the movie's promotional tour could has been overshadowed by Lively's legal drama.
Despite the fallout, Lively has reportedly done next to nothing to address the matter with the cast and crew.
A source claimed: "There is a gigantic pink elephant in the room that no one is acknowledging. The backlash to the initial promo has been brutal. There are people protesting and refusing to see it.
"Blake has not addressed this. She has not called the cast to apologize. She has not done anything like that. She has stayed quiet and hidden away.
"She owes Anna an apology. She owes them all an apology."
They also added: "Anna is just over all of it. If Anna was in this position, she would not be letting the film take the fall for her own personal issues."
Baldoni, who starred and directed It Ends With Us, is now countersuing both Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, 48, for $400 million.
All of the parties have denied the allegations.
The first poster for Another Simple Favor was revealed on Tuesday, February 4, and the film is set to premiere on March 7 at the SXSW Film and TV Festival in Austin, Texas.
According to sources, the order of the actress's names on the poster has sparked a battle between Kendrick and Lively, with the former allegedly refusing to "bow to Blake's demands".
Another insider revealed: "In the original film, Anna got top billing over Blake. She thought it was a no-brainer that the same would happen this time around. But Blake didn't see it that way.
"She fought, through her reps to get top billing over Anna, who refused to bow to Blake's demands.
"Finally, after weeks of negotiations, a deal was struck between the actresses. They agreed on staggered billing, which meant Anna's name would read first, and Blake's would be above hers but on the right-hand side. In the business, that's considered equal billing."
In a recently resurfaced interview, Kendrick appeared to mock Lively for her acting abilities.
She said: "I met (Blake) a few times through Ryan (Reynolds) on that film (The Voices) and you know, I thought she (Blake_ seemed nice, but little did I know."
Kendrick also commented about Lively's jealousy as her costar insisted she would "never be able to be a Disney Princess without Anna's voice".
The Pitch Perfect star mockingly said: "Oh muffin, it's so hard being you!"
Sources spoke with The Daily Mail about the alleged feud between Kendrick and Lively.