Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'Eyeing Up Surrogate' to Expand Family — Year After Reality Star's Nightmare Pregnancy Resulted in Emergency Surgery
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been reportedly looking to expand their family even more.
RadarOnline.com can report the reality television couple is looking to welcome another baby just after the Lemme founder's pregnancy resulted in an emergency surgery.
According to an insider, Kardashian, 45, is "hoping for a girl this time," but she’s "not ruling out the prospect of twins."
The source explained: "Kourtney has been very open about wanting another baby with Travis, and they are trying the old-fashioned way pretty much non-stop. But if that doesn’t work this time, using a surrogate is on the table.
"It’s worked out well for Kim (Kardashian) and Khloé (Kardashian), so Kourtney has seen all the positives firsthand."
Kardashian gave birth to her fourth child, but her first with the Blink-182 rocker, in November 2023.
The couple welcomed a baby boy together, Rocky Thirteen Barker.
According to the source, the reality star "obviously hates the process of getting her eggs taken out," but "if that’s the only way to make it happen, she’s open to it."
Luckily for Kardashian, she has the "full support" of her husband because "he wants another baby, or two, with her as well."
Besides little Rocky, Kardashian is also the mother to Mason Disick, 15, Penelope Disick, 12, and Reign Disick, 10 – whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
Barker is the father to Landon Barker, 21, and Alabama Barker, 19 – whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
The insider claimed the couple would consider having twins a "huge plus," before adding: "Nothing is in the works yet, and for now, they’re still hoping to do this naturally, but if not, they will turn to science for help."
For the couple, this isn't the first time surrogacy was discussed as a way to expand their family.
In September 2023, just weeks before Rocky was born, Kardashian was rushed for emergency fetal surgery to save the baby's life due to fluid building in his lungs.
After undergoing the terrifying procedure, the reality star wrote on Instagram: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband... my rock."
Despite the health scare, Kardashian and Rocky, who turned 1 in late 2024, are "healthy and happy" – and that has made the couple "want even more children together.”
The insider added: "Since Rocky is so young and they are enjoying him, next year would be the soonest time to start thinking about more kids. They have talked about trying for another child, but this time around they would likely go through a surrogate.
"It is a consistent conversation between them that hasn’t changed to a 'no.'"