Shanna Moakler Accuses Travis Barker of Cheating and Secretly Trashing Her Online Before Couple's 2008 Split
Shanna Moakler recently accused Travis Barker of cheating on her and secretly trashing her online before the couple’s divorce in 2008, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Moakler opened up about the end of her and Barker's marriage during the upcoming episode of Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast.
According to Moakler, she learned of Barker’s alleged infidelities shortly after the Blink-182 drummer’s devastating plane crash in September 2008.
"I’ve never shared this with anyone before, so it’s kind of crazy,” the 48-year-old reality star told Bunnie XO. “I got his computer. And we were doing it so the kids could FaceTime him, because mind you, the kids hadn’t seen their dad now for almost a month and a half.”
“When I was setting up his computer and he FaceTimed with the kids, he was getting a blood transfusion, and I looked in his email, and I saw all of the emails from all of the women,” she continued.
Even more surprising was Moakler’s claim that she discovered a cache of emails that revealed Barker wrote comments TMZ stories under aliases before his plane crash.
According to Moakler, Barker secretly wrote on TMZ calling her a “s----- mother” and a “terrible person.”
“The other women didn’t bother as much as when he went to TMZ and he wrote a comment,” Moakler said in a teaser for Wednesday’s episode of Dumb Blonde. “You write a comment and then [TMZ] will email you a link, and you have to click on the link to approve the comment.”
“And I saw all of these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a s----- mother I was, what a terrible person I was,” she continued. “I couldn’t f------ believe that he was the one behind some of those comments.”
“I left the hospital and I went home and I cried in my mother’s arms for hours,” Moakler said.
- Travis Barker's Utterly Distraught Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Sobs Into The Phone After Rocker Covers Up Tattoo Of Her Name With New Fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's Lips
- Shanna Moakler Calls Ex Travis Barker's PDA With Kourtney Kardashian 'Weird' Ahead Of New 'I Love You' Tattoo
- Shanna Moakler 'Furious' With Daughter Alabama for Cozying up to Stepmom Kourtney, 'Can't Help Feeling Left Out'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Moakler’s claim on the Dumb Blonde podcast this week was not the first time the Miss USA 1995 titleholder accused Barker of cheating on her during their four-year marriage.
Moakler previously claimed that she caught her Blink-182 drummer husband having an affair with Kim Kardashian in the mid-2000s. Additional sources claimed Kim and Travis denied the accusations.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Barker has since married Kourtney Kardashian. The couple welcomed a son, Rocky, in November 2023.
“I divorced my ex because I saw them — I caught them having an affair,” Moakler said in 2021 regarding Barker and Kim’s alleged relationship. “Someone sent me all their conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening.”
“We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, but he continued to work with her,” she continued. “And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know.”
“It’s something I was well aware of,” Moakler added in May 2021.