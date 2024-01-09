Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Questions Where Profits From Selling Designer Bags Went as They Fight Foreclosure, IRS Lien
Kroy Biermann asked the court to intervene in his divorce war with his estranged wife Kim Zolciak, and help him make sure their assets are divided properly.
In a newly filed motion obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former Atlanta Falcons player explained that Zolciak has an "expansive collection" of mostly unused designer bags, shoes and clothes which she is in the process of selling online.
Some of the high-end pieces up for grabs include a Chanel bag in excellent condition going for $4850, (now-sold) Gucci lace-up heels that have never been worn for $1,250, and a brand-new Louis Vuitton purse for $3500 — just to name a few.
Biermann and his attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, stated that it is unclear exactly where the money she has made so far is going, claiming "none of the funds have been utilized to support the marital estate."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the exes have a substantial amount of debt they acquired over the course of their nearly 12-year marriage. The ex-NFL player filed for divorce in May 2023, noting it was dismissed briefly before he refiled last August.
Biermann has been candid about their "dire financial situation" which he attributed largely to her gambling while she claimed to have covered most of their living costs.
Sources close to Zolciak told TMZ she's selling the property she acquired before they tied the knot, and that she used some of the money to buy their kids Christmas gifts.
The former Don't Be Tardy stars are facing a handful of lawsuits due to unpaid bills and they also owe more than $1,000,000 in unpaid taxes to the IRS.
Biermann previously pleaded with the court to allow the sale of the former couple's two-story mansion in Milton, Georgia, to help dig them out of their financial rut.
The two-story property featuring a movie theater, home gym, and pool is currently on the market for $6 million. The exes filed a lawsuit to stop a scheduled foreclosure auction.
As they part ways, the newly filed docs noted that both Zolciak and Biermann used to share access to all the joint accounts they had. "Purchases made by the parties, separately or jointly, were funded by assets in the joint accounts," Biermann's motion stated, adding that neither had separate accounts until the divorce.
Biermann wants the court to classify assets as marital or separate property, asking that Zolciak be required to cover the attorney's fees and costs he acquired to bring this motion.