Family of Jeremy Renner's Alleged Girlfriend Accuse Actor of Disrespecting Them at His Nevada Mansion: Report
Jeremy Renner was accused of disrespecting his alleged girlfriend’s family during their visit to his Nevada mansion last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as Renner, 53, continues to recover from his January 1, 2023 snowplow accident last year, the brother of the Marvel actor’s rumored girlfriend spoke out against the Hawkeye star.
In an interview with Daily Mail, Jason Nelms said Renner met his sister – Amber Monson, 34 – at a Reno, Nevada club in August 2023.
The pair allegedly became romantically involved shortly after, and Nelms alleged that the Mission Impossible actor started sending Monson “d--- pics.”
Meanwhile, Renner and Monson’s rumored relationship “soured” in November 2023 after the Hurt Locker actor invited Monson and her family to his Lake Tahoe mansion.
Nelms claimed that Renner called Monson’s family “f----- idiots” after they struggled to find his Lake Tahoe home.
“It's kind of out in the boonies where he lives,” Nelms told Daily Mail in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. “They're trying to drive out there and they're lost, they don't know where it's at.”
“They're calling him up just trying to figure out where he's at,” Nelms said. “And at one point he's like: ‘What are you guys, f------ idiots? Do you not have a brain between the three of you?’”
“Nasty s--- like that,” Monson’s brother continued. “They said: ‘At least come out to the driveway so we can see where you're at.’ He said: ‘No, I'm in my socks, you're messing up my chill.’”
The alleged situation apparently escalated further when Monson and her family went to leave Renner’s mansion. Nelms claimed that Renner sent his nephew out to stop Monson and her family from leaving.
“They decided to leave,” Monson’s brother told Daily Mail. “They were outside, getting ready to go in the vehicle, when Renner's nephew comes out and says: ‘Hey, all this will go away if you just apologize.’”
“He's treated him like s---, called them f----- idiots, then expects them to apologize like they're the ones in the wrong, because he's King Renner and you're supposed to bow down to him,” Nelms fumed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to Daily Mail, Monson and Nelms’s mother – Tracy Overholt – confirmed that the alleged incident at Renner’s mansion in November transpired. Overhold also declined an opportunity to comment on the matter further.
Monson’s younger brother, Dillon Overholt, also claimed that the incident transpired late last year.
Overhold said that Monson and Renner “met downtown in Reno” and “video chatted all the time” before Monson’s family went to visit the actor in November.
“He was super rude the whole time, he didn't get off the couch,” Monson’s younger brother told Daily Mail. “It took him ten minutes to get up and shake people's hands.”
Nelms later attacked Renner on X and called the Marvel star a “s------,” “fake as h---,” and a “munchkin.”
Also shocking are reports that Monson is a convicted felon who pleaded guilty to eluding police, battery with use of a deadly weapon, assault with use of a deadly weapon, and possession of a stolen vehicle following an April 2021 high-speed car chase with police.