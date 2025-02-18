EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Harry 'Set to Launch Legal Action Against DONALD TRUMP' After President Branded Her 'Terrible Wife' — 'They Could Argue It Has Hurt Her Branding, Finances and Reputation!'

Royal commentators have urged the Prince to wade into battle against the US president to claim damages for tarnishing their reputation after he branded Meghan Markle "terrible", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince Harry is mulling over his options to take on what would be his most momentous court fight to date... Donald Trump .

Respected royal author Ingrid Seward revealed: "I think that a huge number of people were probably smirking and agreeing with Donald Trump.

"It was an incredibly hurtful thing to say, terrible. I know what he meant and we possibly all agree with him, but to say it publicly like that is very hurtful.

"I wonder if Meghan and Harry might have some come back for that, legally."

She explained the Sussexes "operate" from California, which is "very Democratic," meaning Republican Trump's remarks will have had an extra sting.

An intellectual property attorney told us: "It could be argued that his comments are harmful to their brand but any litigation against Donald Trump would be horny, to say the least, but, saying that, I'm sure they are mulling over their response as they are not people to just back down in the presence of a perceived bully."