EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Harry 'Set to Launch Legal Action Against DONALD TRUMP' After President Branded Her 'Terrible Wife' — 'They Could Argue It Has Hurt Her Branding, Finances and Reputation!'
Prince Harry is mulling over his options to take on what would be his most momentous court fight to date... Donald Trump.
Royal commentators have urged the Prince to wade into battle against the US president to claim damages for tarnishing their reputation after he branded Meghan Markle "terrible", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Respected royal author Ingrid Seward revealed: "I think that a huge number of people were probably smirking and agreeing with Donald Trump.
"It was an incredibly hurtful thing to say, terrible. I know what he meant and we possibly all agree with him, but to say it publicly like that is very hurtful.
"I wonder if Meghan and Harry might have some come back for that, legally."
She explained the Sussexes "operate" from California, which is "very Democratic," meaning Republican Trump's remarks will have had an extra sting.
An intellectual property attorney told us: "It could be argued that his comments are harmful to their brand but any litigation against Donald Trump would be horny, to say the least, but, saying that, I'm sure they are mulling over their response as they are not people to just back down in the presence of a perceived bully."
Markle has not hidden her aversion for Trump in the past, having dubbed him "divisive" and "misogynistic."
The president also called Harry "whipped," and believes the Prince is "being led around by the nose."
Trump went on to praise Harry's estranged brother Prince William, who he held a private meeting with in Paris in December during the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral.
The president told The New York Post he had no intention of chucking Harry out of the country because he's got enough on his plate with Meghan.
Slamming the Duchess of Sussex, Trump declared: "I don’t want to do that.
"I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."
Harry's immigration status is the subject of litigation.
The Heritage Foundation alleges he may have a hidden past illegal drug use that would usually disqualify someone from obtaining a US visa.
They moved to California after stepping down as working royals in 2020.
The Duke of Sussex has already tasted victory against billionaire publisher Rupert Murdoch.
And Harry is already planning to slay another media giant after Vanity Fair labeled his new life in the States an 'American Hustle.
Furious Harry and Markle are "discussing their options" with attorneys after being "deeply hurt" by the mag's frontpage bombshells, RadarOnline.com revealed last month.
The article included accusations they are the "most entitled, disingenuous people on the planet" and floated rumors that Markle's team had been shopping around for a deal for her to write a "post-divorce book."
EXCLUSIVE: More Pain For Cheryl — Singer Has 'Secretly Split With Mystery Man' as She 'Wasn't Ready For intimacy' Amid Battle With Heartache Over Ex Liam Payne's Drug-Crazed Death
Fresh from vanquishing media tycoon Murdoch, insiders told how he now has the magazine's publishers in his sights.
In a move that would have made his mother "proud", according to Harry's uncle, the jubilant royal exile elicited an "unequivocal apology" from News Group Newspapers, plus a huge payout, for "serious intrusion" into his private life and that of Diana, Princess of Wales by UK tabloids.
He received a pay-out of around $12million.
"It's wonderful that Harry fought for, and gained, an apology to his mother," his uncle Earl Spencer said afterward, adding: "She would be incredibly touched at that, and rightly proud."
Harry had vowed to make his crusade against the newspapers that harmed him and those closest to him his "life's work."