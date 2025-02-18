EXCLUSIVE: More Pain For Cheryl — Singer Has 'Secretly Split With Mystery Man' as She 'Wasn't Ready For intimacy' Amid Battle With Heartache Over Ex Liam Payne's Drug-Crazed Death
Pop star Cheryl Cole has been left heartbroken again after splitting from a new lover in the wake of losing her ex Liam Payne.
She’s confided in pals that the trauma of coping with the tragic death of Payne, father to her seven-year-old son Bear, killed the blossoming romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On top of the double heartbreak, she’s been dealing with the stress of a convicted killer stalking her and her lad at their rural mansion in the UK.
An insider said 41-year-old Cheryl was left devastated after splitting from her mystery boyfriend following "months of dating."
We're told Cole first met her new fella back in her Girls Aloud heyday, but they grew close during rehearsals for the band’s reunion tour last year.
But as she grieved the devastating death of Payne – only 31 when he tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina – she decided she couldn’t continue with their romance, our insider revealed.
They said: "Ever since Liam's death, it's been a whirlwind of heartbreak for her. Not only has she been struggling to cope with the loss of Liam, but she also broke things off with that guy she had been seeing since last summer. I mean, can you imagine? After the tragedy, she was just a complete wreck, totally understandable, of course.
"Word on the street is that she decided to end the relationship to concentrate on Bear and help him through the grief of losing his dad.
"It sounds like a classic case of putting others first, but from what I've heard, it absolutely shattered her to let him go. She knew she couldn't handle a new romance while dealing with all this pain, and honestly, she felt like she had no other option. What a tough spot to be in, right? It's just so sad to hear how much she's been through lately."
Following his death, Cole penned a moving tribute to ex-boyfriend Payne.
She described her pain over the loss, RadarOnline.com revealed at the time.
Cole wrote on Instagram: "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time. 'I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being."
She added: "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a ear friend and a father to our seven-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again... ."
The singer with UK band Girls Aloud was also targeted by a creep at her home in rural England as she mourned the death of One Direction star Payne.
She became the victim of "fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repetitive behavior" by a man who served 30 months for manslaughter in 2012, it emerged during a disturbing court case after he started stalking the pop singer.
Daniel Bannister, 49, was first handed a three-year restraining order against the star and served four months in jail in September for an offense in July.
The restraining order meant that he could not contact Cole, enter the county of Buckinghamshire, or attend her address.
But in December, Bannister returned to her home just weeks after Payne's funeral took place in November.
The obsessed fan, who has no fixed address, was accused of entering Buckinghamshire on 10 December and then turning up at "an address where you knew or believed Cheryl Cole was present," court documents revealed.
He also attempted to contact Cole even though it was prohibited.
Bannister pleaded guilty to the three offences in December and was sent back to prison.