EXCLUSIVE: More Pain For Cheryl — Singer Has 'Secretly Split With Mystery Man' as She 'Wasn't Ready For intimacy' Amid Battle With Heartache Over Ex Liam Payne's Drug-Crazed Death

An insider said 41-year-old Cheryl was left devastated after splitting from her mystery boyfriend following "months of dating."

We're told Cole first met her new fella back in her Girls Aloud heyday, but they grew close during rehearsals for the band’s reunion tour last year.

But as she grieved the devastating death of Payne – only 31 when he tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina – she decided she couldn’t continue with their romance, our insider revealed.

They said: "Ever since Liam's death, it's been a whirlwind of heartbreak for her. Not only has she been struggling to cope with the loss of Liam, but she also broke things off with that guy she had been seeing since last summer. I mean, can you imagine? After the tragedy, she was just a complete wreck, totally understandable, of course.

"Word on the street is that she decided to end the relationship to concentrate on Bear and help him through the grief of losing his dad.

"It sounds like a classic case of putting others first, but from what I've heard, it absolutely shattered her to let him go. She knew she couldn't handle a new romance while dealing with all this pain, and honestly, she felt like she had no other option. What a tough spot to be in, right? It's just so sad to hear how much she's been through lately."