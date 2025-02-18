EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger Reveals Heartbreaking Reason She Felt Forced to Take Break From Hollywood – 'I Wasn't Healthy!'

"I was sick of the sound of my own voice," recalled Zellweger, 55. "When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences."

The actress added it took her years out of the Tinseltown spotlight to recover her joy.

She said: "One of the things I learned is that I didn't know how to establish a healthy balance. I felt an obligation to say yes, whenever I was asked to do something on behalf of my work."