EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger Reveals Heartbreaking Reason She Felt Forced to Take Break From Hollywood – 'I Wasn't Healthy!'
Renée Zellweger is back from a decade-long break from Hollywood with the newest installment in the Bridget Jones saga called Mad About the Boy.
Although she was at the top of her career success, the Jerry Maguire star says she had to take a break to save her own mental health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I was sick of the sound of my own voice," recalled Zellweger, 55. "When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences."
The actress added it took her years out of the Tinseltown spotlight to recover her joy.
She said: "One of the things I learned is that I didn't know how to establish a healthy balance. I felt an obligation to say yes, whenever I was asked to do something on behalf of my work."
Because of her "say yes" attitude, she missed a lot of birthday parties, weddings and milestones with her family and friends.
"I needed to stop so I could reassess and figure out how to allow for myself in my own life," revealed Zellweger, who's been with British TV star Ant Antstead, 45, since 2021.
She added: "I wasn't healthy. I needed to not have something to do all the time, to not know what I'm going to be doing for the next two years in advance.
"I wanted to allow for some accidents. There had to be some quiet for the ideas to slip in."