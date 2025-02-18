EXCLUSIVE: Inside O.J. Simpson Estate's 'House Cleaning' Fight — After Lawyer Launched Battled to Evict Killer's Eldest Son Justin From Disgraced NFL Star's Las Vegas House
The lawyer representing O.J. Simpson's estate has filed a lawsuit seeking to evict his youngest son, Justin, from the disgraced NFL great's Las Vegas house, claiming he has no legal right to be there, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, is slamming Justin for moving into the home without permission after his father's death and refusing to leave. In the suit, he also asked a judge to force Justin's company, Primary Holdings, which owns the house, to relinquish control of it.
Justin, however, claims he is the home's rightful owner, saying Primary Holdings purchased it in 2022 while O.J. was still living there.
The filing noted having Justin's company purchase the property was just a ploy meant to shield it from O.J.'s creditors – and alleged Justin's residence in the house goes against O.J.'s will, which stated that he wanted all his assets, including the proceeds from the house, to be divided equally among his four children.
As previously reported, O.J. died at 76 after a long battle with prostate cancer on April 10, 2024.
Justin, 36, is O.J.'s son with his late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, who was murdered in 1994 along with her friend Ron Goldman.
Although O.J. was famously acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial, Nicole and Ron's families were awarded $33.5million in a civil case.
O.J. never paid up, so the interest on the judgment has reportedly increased the total to around $100million.
After his death, Ron's father, Fred, filed a creditor's claim against O.J.'s estate for $117million.
The State of California has also dinged the estate with a $500,000 tax lien.
According to LaVergne, these debts are why he is desperate to sell the Vegas house.
The estate has begun to auction off O.J.'s personal effects including his stash of prison pornography – in order to pay back creditors.
LaVergne also stated he's facing "strong resistance" in his efforts to pay off more of O.J.'s debts – adding a series of O.J.'s valuable personal belongings are missing.