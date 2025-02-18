EXCLUSIVE: Inside O.J. Simpson Estate's 'House Cleaning' Fight — After Lawyer Launched Battled to Evict Killer's Eldest Son Justin From Disgraced NFL Star's Las Vegas House

The lawyer representing O.J. Simpson's estate has filed a lawsuit seeking to evict his youngest son, Justin, from the disgraced NFL great's Las Vegas house, claiming he has no legal right to be there, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, is slamming Justin for moving into the home without permission after his father's death and refusing to leave. In the suit, he also asked a judge to force Justin's company, Primary Holdings, which owns the house, to relinquish control of it.

Justin, however, claims he is the home's rightful owner, saying Primary Holdings purchased it in 2022 while O.J. was still living there.