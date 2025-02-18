Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > OJ Simpson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside O.J. Simpson Estate's 'House Cleaning' Fight — After Lawyer Launched Battled to Evict Killer's Eldest Son Justin From Disgraced NFL Star's Las Vegas House

oj simpson estate eviction justin las vegas home
Source: PINTEREST; MEGA

O.J. Simpson's estate is fighting to evict son Justin from his Sin City mansion.

Feb. 18 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The lawyer representing O.J. Simpson's estate has filed a lawsuit seeking to evict his youngest son, Justin, from the disgraced NFL great's Las Vegas house, claiming he has no legal right to be there, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, is slamming Justin for moving into the home without permission after his father's death and refusing to leave. In the suit, he also asked a judge to force Justin's company, Primary Holdings, which owns the house, to relinquish control of it.

Justin, however, claims he is the home's rightful owner, saying Primary Holdings purchased it in 2022 while O.J. was still living there.

Article continues below advertisement
oj simpson estate eviction justin las vegas home
Source: JUSTIN SIMPSON/FACEBOOK; MEGA

Lawyer Malcolm LaVergne is slamming O.J. Simpson's son Justin for refusing to leave the shamed NFL star's Las Vegas home.

Article continues below advertisement

The filing noted having Justin's company purchase the property was just a ploy meant to shield it from O.J.'s creditors – and alleged Justin's residence in the house goes against O.J.'s will, which stated that he wanted all his assets, including the proceeds from the house, to be divided equally among his four children.

As previously reported, O.J. died at 76 after a long battle with prostate cancer on April 10, 2024.

Justin, 36, is O.J.'s son with his late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, who was murdered in 1994 along with her friend Ron Goldman.

Although O.J. was famously acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial, Nicole and Ron's families were awarded $33.5million in a civil case.

Article continues below advertisement
oj simpson estate eviction justin las vegas home
Source: MEGA

Nicole Brown Simpson's family is still awaiting justice as O.J.'s estate faces a $117million claim.

Article continues below advertisement

O.J. never paid up, so the interest on the judgment has reportedly increased the total to around $100million.

After his death, Ron's father, Fred, filed a creditor's claim against O.J.'s estate for $117million.

The State of California has also dinged the estate with a $500,000 tax lien.

According to LaVergne, these debts are why he is desperate to sell the Vegas house.

Article continues below advertisement
oj simpson estate eviction justin las vegas home
Source: SANDRAROSE

Justin Simpson insists he owns the palatial Las Vegas home.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
ecret lives americas mega rich tv preachers

EXCLUSIVE: We Lift Lid on Secret Lives of America's Mega-Rich TV Preachers — And Ask If They Are True Believers or Private Jet-Setting Conmen

jennifer lopez showbiz blow this is me movie bashed

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Reeling' From Yet Another Humiliating Showbiz Blow After Her 'This Is Me' Movie Was Bashed – 'She's Taking it VERY Badly!'

The estate has begun to auction off O.J.'s personal effects including his stash of prison pornography – in order to pay back creditors.

LaVergne also stated he's facing "strong resistance" in his efforts to pay off more of O.J.'s debts – adding a series of O.J.'s valuable personal belongings are missing.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.