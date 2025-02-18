EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Reeling' From Yet Another Humiliating Showbiz Blow After Her 'This Is Me' Movie Was Bashed – 'She's Taking it VERY Badly!'
Her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, may have received a standing O at the Sundance Film Festival, but Jennifer Lopez is now feeling the sting over two movie failures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Atlas actress was recently nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award (a.k.a. a Razzie), which celebrates the worst in film in 2024.
Even more of an ego blow, the diss comes on the heels of a series of big failures for the 55-year-old, from critics bashing her self-produced film This Is Me... Now to being forced to cancel tour dates due to low sales – with J.Lo telling fans she was spending time with her two kids at the time.
"Jennifer is taking it very badly," a source said of the dubious honor.
She's in good company: both Sandra Bullock and Halle Berry took home the prize.
But our insider said about how the nomination has hurt the star: "At this point, she feels like she can't catch a break. Last year was by far the toughest of her life."
The insider said the Let's Get Loud singer is especially humiliated by the Razzie nom in the wake of the collapse of her marriage to Ben Affleck.
Our source added: "Her ego is crushed."
Weeks after finalizing her divorce from the Affleck, Lopez admitted falling in love is still "important" to her.
While promoting Kiss of the Spider Woman, she reflected on the film’s love-centered narrative, revealing despite her personal struggles, she remains deeply moved by its message.
Lopez called the project a lifelong dream, saying: "I've been waiting my whole life to be able to do a real big MGM Hollywood musical, and I finally got to do it." Lopez also emphasized that the film serves as a powerful reminder "that love heals all divides."
Despite their split, Lopez appears to be making strategic moves to stay close to Affleck—both emotionally and physically.
The Let's Get Loud singer is eyeing a new home in Brentwood, just around the corner from her ex, and insiders claim she’s not ready to fully close the door on their relationship.
Even if the deal for her new place falls through, sources said Lopez is determined to find a place in the same upscale neighborhood.
"Jennifer is acting as though she's fine with this new stage in their relationship – but she's still very much in love with Ben," our insider revealed.
EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston Was Forced to Sensationally Break Silence on THOSE Barack Affair Rumors – As Michelle Obama Missed Two Huge Political Events
Lopez maintains her primary concern is the blended family with Affleck.
But insiders believe there's more to her decision to want to stay close to him.
"She insists it's because she's thinking of the kids and her priority is making sure they feel the family is still together," an insider said. "But she also wants to maintain a friendship with Ben and envisions them having a relationship that's as close as what he's got with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner."
While Affleck has moved on, those close to Lopez say she isn’t entirely ready to let go of the idea they could try again.
Our insider added: "It's hard to imagine Ben's not a little overwhelmed by her refusal to let go.
"A lot of people expected she'd move back to Miami or New York after the divorce. It’s definitely a surprise that she’s choosing to stay in L.A., far from her family and closest friends."