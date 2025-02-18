EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Reeling' From Yet Another Humiliating Showbiz Blow After Her 'This Is Me' Movie Was Bashed – 'She's Taking it VERY Badly!'

"Jennifer is taking it very badly," a source said of the dubious honor.

She's in good company: both Sandra Bullock and Halle Berry took home the prize.

But our insider said about how the nomination has hurt the star: "At this point, she feels like she can't catch a break. Last year was by far the toughest of her life."

The insider said the Let's Get Loud singer is especially humiliated by the Razzie nom in the wake of the collapse of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Our source added: "Her ego is crushed."

Weeks after finalizing her divorce from the Affleck, Lopez admitted falling in love is still "important" to her.

While promoting Kiss of the Spider Woman, she reflected on the film’s love-centered narrative, revealing despite her personal struggles, she remains deeply moved by its message.